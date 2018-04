ROB Lady Hurricane wins CMMS Relays

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror girls track and field team won the Clinton-Massie Middle School Relays Wednesday at Chick Brown Track.

The young Lady Hurricane finished with 98 points and won the shot put, long jump, 4×800 and shuttle hurdles events.

Clinton-Massie was runnerup with wins in the pole vault, sprint medley, 4×100 and 4×400 relays.

Blanchester finished fifth with one first-place finish in the high jump.

SUMMARY

April 11 2018

Clinton-Massie Middle School Relays

@Chick Brown Track

TEAM SCORES: Wilmington 98 Clinton-Massie 78 Miami Trace 72 Batavia 48 Blanchester 42

SHOT PUT: Wilmington 59-8; Batavia 56-2.5; Miami Trace 54-3.5 Blanchester 48-7.5 Clinton-Massie 43-10

DISCUS: Batavia 165-0; Wilmington 143-9 Miami Trace 141-2 Blanchester 133-1; Clinton-Massie 101-6

LONG JUMP: Wilmington 25-5; Clinton-Massie 23-5 Blanchester (Annie Trovillo, Emma Winemiller, Jillian Duvall) 23-2; Miami Trace 22-11; Batavia 19-1

POLE VAULT: Clinton-Massie 12-0; Wilmington 10-0

HIGH JUMP: Blanchester (Emma Winemiller, Josie Wilson, Kaidyn Hamm) 8-3; Wilmington 8-0; Clinton-Massie 8-0

4×800: Wilmington 12:20.5; Clinton-Massie 12:43.5; Miami Trace 12:50.4; Blanchester 13:36.9

SHUTTLE HURDLES: Wilmington 1:26.1; Miami Trace 1:26.1; Clinton-Massie 1:26.5; Blanchester 1:36.7

4×200: Miami Trace 2:04.7; Wilmington 2:09.2; Clinton-Massie 2:12.7; Batavia 2:16.5; Blanchester 2:25.5

SPRINT MEDLEY: Clinton-Massie 2:14.9; Batavia 2:20.7; Miami Trace 2:21.2; Wilmington 2:22.7; Blanchester 2:33.3

DISTANCE MEDLEY: Miami Trace 12:13.8; Wilmington 12:30.5; Batavia 13:19.8; Clinton-Massie 13:29.4; Blanchester 14:04.3

4×100: Miami Trace 59.1; Clinton-Massie 59.5; Batavia 60.7; Wilmington 61.2; Blanchester 61.5

4×400: Wilmington 5:13.4; Clinton-Massie 5:15.5; Miami Trace 5:32.8; Batavia 5:48.3; Blanchester 6:10.3