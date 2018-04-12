Windy day just right for Hurricane tennis team

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – With strong wind gusts approaching 30 miles per hour, tennis was not the best sport to be involved with Thursday afternoon.

But schedule had Wilmington visiting Clinton-Massie in SBAAC American Division play and, appropriately, the Hurricane came out on top 4-1.

“An ugly day for tennis,” WHS coach Steve Reed said. “It was hard for the boys to keep the ball in play.”

Clinton-Massie’s lone win came at first singles where Clayton Amburgy defeated Brayden Rhoads 6-4, 6-2.

“Coach (Rod) Amburgy is moving their program in the right direction,” Reed said.

The WHS doubles team of Drew Moyer and Brady Henry posted a straight set win over Leo Lentsch and Jason Martin 6-0, 6-0.

SUMMARY

April 12, 2018

@Clinton-Massie High School

Wilmington 4 Clinton-Massie 1

Singles

• Clayton Amburgy (CM) def Brayden Rhoads 6-4, 6-2

• Jonathan Fender (W) def Zack Hammonds 6-0, 6-2

• Avery Bradshaw (W) def Austin Faucett 6-3, 6-0

Doubles

• Drew Moyer, Brady Henry (W) def Jason Martin, Leo Lentsch 6-0, 6-0

• Caleb Reed, Jack Romer (W) def Caden McKay, Griffin Laake 6-0, 6-3

Austin Faucett | Elizabeth Clark Photo
Clayton Amburgy | Elizabeth Clark Photo
Zack Hammonds | Elizabeth Clark Photo
Brayden Rhoads | Elizabeth Clark Photo
Jonathan Fender | Elizabeth Clark Photo