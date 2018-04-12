Windy day just right for Hurricane tennis team

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – With strong wind gusts approaching 30 miles per hour, tennis was not the best sport to be involved with Thursday afternoon.
But schedule had Wilmington visiting Clinton-Massie in SBAAC American Division play and, appropriately, the Hurricane came out on top 4-1.
“An ugly day for tennis,” WHS coach Steve Reed said. “It was hard for the boys to keep the ball in play.”
Clinton-Massie’s lone win came at first singles where Clayton Amburgy defeated Brayden Rhoads 6-4, 6-2.
“Coach (Rod) Amburgy is moving their program in the right direction,” Reed said.
The WHS doubles team of Drew Moyer and Brady Henry posted a straight set win over Leo Lentsch and Jason Martin 6-0, 6-0.
SUMMARY
April 12, 2018
@Clinton-Massie High School
Wilmington 4 Clinton-Massie 1
Singles
• Clayton Amburgy (CM) def Brayden Rhoads 6-4, 6-2
• Jonathan Fender (W) def Zack Hammonds 6-0, 6-2
• Avery Bradshaw (W) def Austin Faucett 6-3, 6-0
Doubles
• Drew Moyer, Brady Henry (W) def Jason Martin, Leo Lentsch 6-0, 6-0
• Caleb Reed, Jack Romer (W) def Caden McKay, Griffin Laake 6-0, 6-3
