ECMS boys 7th, girls 10 at Georgetown

GEORGETOWN – The East Clinton Middle School track and field teams competed in the Georgetown Invitational on Tuesday.
The EC boys were seventh out of 14 teams. The girls finished 10th among 15 teams.
The top finisher for the girls was Anna Malone who was fifth in the shot put.
For the boys, Van Frye was second in the 800-meter run. The 4×200-meter relay team of Peyton Garen, Dylan Day, Michael Horn and Landon Runyon were third overall.
SUMMARY
April 10 2018
@Georgetown Invitational
BOYS RESULTS
SHOT PUT: 10, Jayson Edison
110 HURDLES: 4, Michael Horn; 15, Brad Fast
100 DASH: 5, Landon Runyon; 13, Peyton Garen
4X200 RELAY: 3, EC (Peyton Garen, Dylan Day, Michael Horn, Landon Runyon)
1600 RUN: 18, Justin Arnold; 20, Zach Vest
4X100 RELAY: 7, EC (Brad Fast, Nathan Ellis, Jon Fast, Michael Daniel)
400 DASH: 5, Michael Horn
800 RUN: 2, Van Frye; 16, Justin Arnold
200 DASH: 5, Landon Runyon; 10, Peyton Garen
4X400 RELAY: 5, EC (Justin Arnold, Ryan Todd, Zach Vest, Van Frye)
GIRLS RESULTS
HIGH JUMP: 6, Kenton Deaton
DISCUS: 7, Madison Cox; 9, Anna Malone; 11, Timmi Mahanes
LONG JUMP: 12, Myah Anteck
SHOT PUT: 5, Anna Malone; 9, Madison Cox; 14, Timmi Mahanes; 15, Jozie Jones
4X800 RELAY: 10, Jozie Jones
1600 RUN: 6, Carah Anteck; 16, Myah Anteck
200 HURDLES: 9, Kenton Deaton
800 RUN: 13, Carah Anteck
