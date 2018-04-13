ECMS boys 7th, girls 10 at Georgetown

GEORGETOWN – The East Clinton Middle School track and field teams competed in the Georgetown Invitational on Tuesday.

The EC boys were seventh out of 14 teams. The girls finished 10th among 15 teams.

The top finisher for the girls was Anna Malone who was fifth in the shot put.

For the boys, Van Frye was second in the 800-meter run. The 4×200-meter relay team of Peyton Garen, Dylan Day, Michael Horn and Landon Runyon were third overall.

SUMMARY

April 10 2018

@Georgetown Invitational

BOYS RESULTS

SHOT PUT: 10, Jayson Edison

110 HURDLES: 4, Michael Horn; 15, Brad Fast

100 DASH: 5, Landon Runyon; 13, Peyton Garen

4X200 RELAY: 3, EC (Peyton Garen, Dylan Day, Michael Horn, Landon Runyon)

1600 RUN: 18, Justin Arnold; 20, Zach Vest

4X100 RELAY: 7, EC (Brad Fast, Nathan Ellis, Jon Fast, Michael Daniel)

400 DASH: 5, Michael Horn

800 RUN: 2, Van Frye; 16, Justin Arnold

200 DASH: 5, Landon Runyon; 10, Peyton Garen

4X400 RELAY: 5, EC (Justin Arnold, Ryan Todd, Zach Vest, Van Frye)

GIRLS RESULTS

HIGH JUMP: 6, Kenton Deaton

DISCUS: 7, Madison Cox; 9, Anna Malone; 11, Timmi Mahanes

LONG JUMP: 12, Myah Anteck

SHOT PUT: 5, Anna Malone; 9, Madison Cox; 14, Timmi Mahanes; 15, Jozie Jones

4X800 RELAY: 10, Jozie Jones

1600 RUN: 6, Carah Anteck; 16, Myah Anteck

200 HURDLES: 9, Kenton Deaton

800 RUN: 13, Carah Anteck