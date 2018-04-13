New Richmond scores 4 in 7th, tops East Clinton 6-5

NEW RICHMOND – East Clinton outhit New Richmond 15-6 but gave up four runs in the bottom of the seven and the Lady Lions prevailed 6-5 in non-league softball action.

East Clinton led 5-2 going to the seventh.

Kayla Hall had three hits for the Lady Astros but five other players had two hits each.

SUMMARY

April 13 2018

@New Richmond

New Richmond 6 East Clinton 5

EC 103-100-0…..5-15-0

NR 100-010-4…..6-6-1

(5) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Boeckmann 5-1-2-1 Smith 4-1-2-0 Campbell 4-1-2-1 Boggs 4-0-0-1 Hall 4-1-3-1 Durbin 4-0-1-0 Cooper 4-0-1-0 Beener 4-0-2-0 Stoops 4-1-2-0 Dunn 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 33-5-15-4

(6) NEW RICHMOND (ab-r-h-rbi) Clift 3-1-1-0 Bayless 4-0-0-0 Kirk 4-0-2-2 Wilson 3-0-0-0 Pope 3-2-1-0 Rich 3-1-1-0 Richardson 3-0-0-1 McDonald 1-0-0-0 Wilson 0-1-0-0 Maness 3-1-0-0. TOTALS 27-6-6-3

2B: EC-Smith, Hall, Durbin, Beener

3B: EC-Hall

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

East Clinton

Campbell (L) 6.2-6-6-x-3-3

New Richmond

Wilson (W) 7-15-5-x-0-9

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_LOGO-ec-letter-7.jpg