East Clinton rally fall short 8-6

NEW RICHMOND – East Clinton’s seventh inning rally came up short Friday in an 8-6 loss to New Richmond in non-league baseball action at NRHS.

The Astros trailed the Lions 4-3 going to the sixth when New Richmond scored four runs to go up 8-3.

East Clinton battled back in the seventh to make a game of it with three runs. Tristan Burkitt, Dylan Michael and Justin Smith doubled in the EC seventh.

Matthew Hall took the pitching loss but pitched well, coach Brian Carey said.

“We made too many errors behind him that cost us in the long run,” said Carey. “We came out a little flat after the long drive but caught fire halfway through the game. It hurts to play that well but not be able to pull out a win.”

East Clinton (5-4 on the year) was led by Zachary Mitchell, Michael and Smith, who had two hits each.

SUMMARY

April 13 2018

@New Richmond

New Richmond 8 East Clinton 6

EC 000-300-3…..6-9-3

NR 121-004-x…..8-9-3

(6) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Z. Mitchell 4-0-2-1 Michael 3-2-2-0 Smith 4-2-2-1 Arellano 3-1-1-0 M. Mitchell 2-0-1-1 Hall 3-0-0-1 Vadnais 3-0-0-1 Curtis 2-0-0-0 Norris 1-0-0-0 Burkitt 2-1-1-0. TOTALS 27-6-9-5

(8) NEW RICHMOND (ab-r-h-rbi) Flam 4-0-0-0 Benzinger 4-2-1-2 Richardson 4-1-2-1 Hicks 4-0-1-0 Cox 3-0-0-1 Henderson 2-1-1-0 Smith 3-0-1-0 Riffle 2-2-1-0 Burnes 3-2-2-1. TOTALS 29-8-9-5

2B: EC-Burkitt, Michael, Smith; NR-Riffle

3B: NR-Richardson

HR: HR-Benzinger

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

East Clinton

Hall (L) 5.1-8-7-5-3-0

Smith 0.2-1-1-0-0-0

New Richmond

Duncan (W) 7-9-6-5-1-3

