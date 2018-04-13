Hurricane takes down ‘Dogs 5-0

BATAVIA – Despite winning on all five courts, the Wilmington High School tennis match with Batavia Friday wasn’t without excitement.
The Hurricane defeated the Bulldogs 5-0 to improve to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the SBAAC American Division.
Three matches ended with WHS losing just two games.
However, two of the matches went to a third-set super tiebreaker, WHS coach Steve Reed said.
Brayden Rhoads rallied after a first set loss to post a 4-6, 6-3, 10-4 win at first singles.
At second doubles, Jack Romer and Colt Smith also lost the first set before battling back to win 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-7.
Jack Romer and Avery Bradshaw have not lost this season, both holding 8-0 records.
SUMMARY
April 13 2018
@Batavia High School
Wilmington 5 Batavia 0
Singles
• Brayden Rhoads def B. Moles 4-6, 6-3, 10-4
• Jonathan Fender def J. Paulin 6-0, 6-0
• Avery Bradshaw def J. Herron 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
• Mason McIntosh, Brady Henry def N. Watson, E. Berger 6-0, 6-2
• Jack Romer, Colt Smith def J. Gibson, C. Paulin 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-7
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU