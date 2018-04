Registration is underway for Wilmington City Parks and Recreation adult softball leagues.

The men’s and co-ed leagues will play on Sundays, beginning June 3.

Cost per team is $300. Registration ends May 14.

For more information contact Jody Drake at the park.

