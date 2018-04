CM girls 7th, EC 11th at Waynesville Invitational

WAYNESVILLE – Clinton-Massie finished seventh and East Clinton was 11th Friday in the Waynesville Invitational girls track and field meet at Spartan Community Field.

Waynesville won the girls meet with Lebanon second and Greeneview third.

Rylee Richardson was second for Massie in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.6 seconds. Nora Voisey was runnerup in the high jump, clearing 4-10.

For East Clinton, Emma Malone was top finisher, placing fourth in the long jump with a leap of 13-7.5.

SUMMARY

April 13 2018

Waynesville Invitational

@Spartan Community Field

TEAM SCORES: Waynesville 136 Lebanon 89 Greeneview 88 Kings 81 Yellow Springs 69 Southeastern 50 Clinton-Massie 47 Legacy Christian 25 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 14 Waynesville B 9 East CLinton 6 East Dayton Christian 5 Northridge 5

HIGH JUMP: 1, Jessica Gill, WV, 5-0; 2, Nora Voisey, CM, 4-10; 7, Lauren Kropp, CM, 4-8; 9, Brittney Wheeler, EC, 4-3; 15, Alisha Mclees, EC, 4-0

DISCUS: 1, Amani Wagner, YS, 99-3; 11, Anna Thatcher, CM, 61-4; 12, Tia Edison, EC, 58-0; 18, Izabelle Piatt, EC, 42-7.5

LONG JUMP: 1, Madison Dietz, WV, 15-11; 4, Emma Malone, EC, 13-7.5; 13, Molly Lynch, CM, 12-0.5; 14, Ally Wellman, CM, 11-11.75; 17, Alisha Mclees, EC, 11-6

POLE VAULT: Results not listed.

SHOT PUT: 1, Amani Wagner, YS, 34-7; 7, Anna Thatcher, CM, 24-9.5; 11, Lauren Hadley, EC, 23-7.5; 16, Alexis Garen, EC, 20-1

4X800 RELAY: 1, Kings 10:54; 3, Clinton-Massie (AJ Houseman, Katie Hughes, Nora Voisey, Emma Muterspaw) 11:43; 8, East Clinton (Sarah Ross, Holly Bernard, Braylynn Malone, Alex Hughes) 15:46

100 HURDLES: 1, Annlyn Foster, YS, 17.5; 2, Rylee Richardson, CM, 17.6; 9, Carly Moritz, CM, 20.4; 14, Paige Bowman, EC, 28.9

100 DASH: 1, McKyna Woods, GV, 13.6; 7, Molly Lynch, CM, 14.4; 9, Tyler Greathouse, CM, 14.5; 12, Emma Malone, EC, 14.7; 18, Brittney Wheeler, EC, 15.4

4X200 RELAY: 1, Waynesville 1:56; 7, Clinton-Massie (Ashley Grooms, Alana Smith, Ally Wellman, Carly Moritz) 2:06.7

1600 RUN: 1, Ashlyn Garter, Kings, 5:47.8; 9, Emma Muterspaw, CM, 6:20.1

4X100 RELAY: 1, Waynesville 52.6; 3, Clinton-Massie (Molly Lynch, Rylee Richardson, Ally Wellman, Nora Voisey) 55.0; 10, East Clinton (Emma Malone, Brittney Wheeler, Reese Morgan, Alisha Mclees) 61.5

400 DASH:, 1, McKyna Woods, GV, 62.9; 13, Alana Smith, CM, 1:15.1; 18, Holly Wilson, CM, 1:21.2; 20, Sarah Ross, EC, 1:28.9; 21, Holly Bernard, EC, 1:33.2

300 HURDLES: 1, Annlyn Foster, YS, 51.0; 6, Kaylynn Woolverton, CM, 54.6; 9, Carly Moritz, CM, 56.8

800 RUN: 1, Mia Mantei, Leb, 2:34.8; 7, AJ Houseman, CM, 2:47.9; 9, Katie Hughes, CM, 2:52.1; 16, Mersadees Gulley, EC, 3:36.3; 17, Alex Hughes, EC, 4:03

200 DASH: 1, McKyna Woods, GV, 27.4; 8, Rylee Richardson, CM, 30.3; 9, Emma Malone, EC, 30.9; 13, Alana Smith, CM, 31.9; 16, Reese Morgan, EC, 32.7

3200 RUN: 1, Tara Todd, WV, 12:44.6; 9, Emma Muterspaw, CM, 13:54.8

4X400 RELAY: 1, Greeneview 4:24.7; 4, Clinton-Massie (AJ Houseman, Katie Hughes, Kaylynn Woolverton, Nora Voisey) 4:42.2