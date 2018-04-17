Lady Falcons hold off Ladycats 7-4

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Unable to pull away, Clinton-Massie went down to the wire for a 7-4 win over Blanchester Tuesday in non-league softball action.

“Definitely was not our best outing of the season,” CM coach Anthony Lauer said. “We struggled a little but I’m proud of the way my girls stuck with it and pulled out the victory.

The Lady Falcons are 12-1. The Ladycats drop to 4-4.

“Massie is just a solid team all the way around, with outstanding pitchers,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “I give them credit for the way they battled at the plate, putting a lot of balls in play and forcing us to make plays and get outs.”

Blanchester had six bases on balls and two hit batters in the game.

Hannah Mann hit a two-run homer in the fifth to put BHS up 4-2. She drive in three runs, scored a run, walked and was hit by a pitch.

Maddie Curless scattered 11 hits but gave up just three earned runs, according to BHS statistics.

“Maddie really battled on the mound and pitched out of several jams,” Grogg said. “When it came down to it, we just had a few errors at the wrong time, which cost us some runs.”

The Lady Falcons regained the lead with four runs in the bottom of the fifth then added another run in the sixth. Hailey Clayborn led the Massie offense with three hits. Victoria Sivert and Ashlie Miller had two hits each.

“I was glad to see Hailey swing the bat like I know she can,” Lauer said.

On the mound, Claire Carruthers and Taylor Florea followed Lindsey Carter. Florea picked up the win.

“Claire and Taylor … did an outstanding job,” said Lauer. “Lindsey was a little off but that’s what good teams do … pick each other up. I tell my girls all the time that we are not going to be perfect every day. We need each other to win games. That’s what happened tonight.”

SUMMARY

April 17 2018

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 7 Blanchester 4

B 200-020-0…..4-2-1

C 000-241-x…..7-12-0

(4) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Patton 3-0-0-0 Dalton 3-1-0-0 Abney 2-2-1-0 Curless 3-0-0-0 Mann 2-1-1-3 Rose 3-0-0-0 Oberle 3-0-0-0 Shank 3-0-0-0 Tangonan 3-0-0-0

(7) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) K. Carter 3-0-0-0 L. Carter 4-1-1-0 Lay 4-2-2-1 Clayborn 3-0-3-1 Sivert 4-2-2-1 Miller 2-1-2-0 Anderson 0-1-1-0 Carruthers 2-0-0-2 Amberger 3-0-1-1 Doan 3-0-1-0

2B: CM-L. Carter, Lay, Sivert

HR: B-Mann

SAC: CM-Carruthers

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Blanchester

Curless (L) 7-11-7-3-2-1

Clinton-Massie

L. Carter 0.1-0-2-2-2-1

Carruthers 3.2-0-0-0-2-5

Florea (W) 3-1-2-2-1-4

