10-run third boosts East Clinton to 11-0 win

OWENSVILLE – Erupting for 10 runs in the third inning, East Clinton cruised to an 11-0 win over Clermont Northeastern Wednesday in SBAAC National Division play in Clermont County.

East Clinton failed to score in its first two trips to the plate, but then sent 14 players to the plate in the third. Makayla Smith drove in three runs in the third with a double and triple. She also scored twice in the third.

For the game, Taylor Boeckmann had three hits and scored three times.

Sierra Christian dominated on the mound, allowing two hits and walking just one in a complete game victory.

SUMMARY

April 18 2018

@Clermont NE High School

East Clinton 11 Clermont NE 0

EC 00(10)-01…..11-15-0

CN 000-00…..0-2-1

(11) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Boeckmann 4-3-3-1 Smith 4-2-2-3 Campbell 3-1-2-1 Boggs 3-1-2-1 Hall 4-1-1-1 Durbin 3-1-2-1 Cooper 2-0-1-0 Dunn 3-0-1-1 Stoops 2-2-1-2 Christian 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 28-11-15-11

(0) CLERMONT NE (ab-r-h-rbi) S. Shircliff 1-0-0-0 Williams 1-0-0-0 Hoerth 2-0-1-0 Dollenmyer 2-0-0-0 Drewry 2-0-0-0 Brown 2-0-1-0 Valenti 2-0-0-0 P. Shircliff 2-0-0-0 Mosbarger 1-0-0-0 Minton 2-0-0-0 Hempleman 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 17-0-2-0

2B: EC-Smith, Campbell, Boggs

3B: EC-Boeckmann, Smith

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

East Clinton

Christian (W) 5-2-0-0-1-2

Clermont NE

Drewry (L) 5-15-11-x-1-2

