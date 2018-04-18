Hurricane tennis wins 4-1 over Centerville Black

CENTERVILLE -Continuing to excel in close matches, the Wilmington High School tennis team defeated Centerville Black 4-1 Wednesday in a non-league match on the CHS courts.

Wilmington won all four of the matches that went to a third set or had a tiebreaker. On the season, WHS is 9-1 in third sets and 8-2 in tiebreakers.

“Which is incredible and speaks to how these boys play under pressure and when the match is on the line,” WHS head coach Steve Reed said. “That has really defined the season for us – how we have handled tight situations.”

The victory puts the Hurricane at 9-1 on the year. Centerville is 5-4.

Jonathan Fender won a first set tiebreaker 7-5 en route to a win at second singles. Drew Moyer and Brady Henry won a third-set tiebreaker 7-4 to give them a win at first doubles.

Avery Bradshaw and the doubles team of Jack Romer and Mason McIntosh lost their first set then rallied to win their matches.

SUMMARY

April 18 2018

@Centerville High School

Wilmington 4 Centerville Black 1

Singles

• Brayden Rhoads was def by Brandon Rowland 2-6, 2-6

• Jonathan Fender def Tairan Zhang 7-6 (7-5), 6-3

• Avery Bradshaw def Ryan Debuc 2-6, 6-3, 7-5

Doubles

• Brady Henry, Drew Moyer def Aneesh Kathula, Colin Brown 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (7-4)

• Jack Romer, Mason McIntosh def Mack Buttrum, Neel Narayanan 3-6, 6-2, 6-1

Reserve

• Caleb Reed was def by C. Webber 2-6, 1-6

• Jacob Romer, Colt Smith were def by T. Nishino, N. Banks 0-6, 2-6

