Falcon rally overcomes 6-0 deficit, beats Hurricane 7-6

WILMINGTON – Clinton-Massie rallied from a 6-0 deficit Friday to defeat Wilmington 7-6 in SBAAC American Division baseball action on the WHS diamond.

Seth Goodall singled home two runs in the fifth inning to erase the early hole for the Falcons and put them on top, CM coach Brian Camp said.

“We were down early and not a lot of things were going right for us, so I was proud of the kids that they scratched and clawed their way back,” said Camp. “At the beginning of the game, we didn’t play real well.”

Luke Chappie came on in relief of starting pitcher Weston Trampler and picked up the win for Massie.

“Luke really did a good job,” said Camp.

The Falcons are 7-5 overall and 4-2 in the division. Wilmington drops to 3-3 in American Division games.

Clinton-Massie began its comeback in the fourth by putting five runs on the board, two of which came on a big hit from Ashdain Adams, Camp said.

In the fifth inning, Massie scored the go-ahead runs thanks to Goodall’s hit.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Camp said the Hurricane put its leadoff runner at second with no outs. The next WHS batter grounded to third baseman Adams who threw across to first baseman Bryan Kennedy for the first out. With the CM runner breaking toward third, Kennedy returned the throw to Adams who tagged out the runner for a 5-3-5 double play. Chappie retired the next batter to end the game, Camp said.

