Hurricane wins 4 of 5, claims tennis tournament title

Wilmington won four of five courts Saturday and easily claimed the Hurricane Invitational championship on the WHS courts.

Brayden Rhoads, Avery Bradshaw, Brady Henry, Drew Moyer, Mason McIntosh and Jack Romer were first-place finishers as Wilmington posted 42 points while runnersup West Clermont and Lebanon had 28.

Blanchester was seventh in the tournament with 13 points. Hunter Miller was the top Wildcats finisher, placing fourth at second singles.

Brayden Rhoads won the first singles title match over Bryer of West Clermont 6-1, 6-4.

Avery Bradshaw took home the third singles title with a 7-5, ret. win over Lempner of Little Miami.

In the first doubles bracket, Brady Henry and Drew Moyer won 6-0, 6-4 in the finals match over Loberstein and Onkst of Greenville.

The second doubles team of Mason McIntosh and Jack Romer were 6-1, 6-1 winners over Keith and Ness of West Clermont.

SUMMARY

April 21 2018

Hurricane Invitational

@Wilmington High School

Team scores

• Wilmington 42 West Clermont 28 Springfield 28 Lebanon 22 Greenville 20 Little Miami 20 Blanchester 13 Hillsboro 12

First singles

• Jacob Miller (B) was def by Doshman (Leb) 8-3; was def by Gunderman (H) 9-8 (7-4); def Leigeber (Gr) 8-1. Finished seventh.

• Brayden Rhoads (W) def Gunderman (H) 8-1; def Phingra (Spr) 7-5, 6-1; def Bryer (WC) 6-1, 6-4. Finished first

Second singles

• Hunter Miller (B) def Muhlenkamp (Gr) 8-6; was def by Williams (LM) 6-1, 6-4; was def by Fender (W) 6-1, 6-4. Finished fourth

• Jonathan Fender (W) def Payer (WC) 8-5; was def by Cundiff (Spr) 3-6, 6-4, 12-10; def Miller (B) 6-1, 6-4. Finished third

Third singles

• Avery Bradshaw (W) def Miller (B) 8-0; def Wollmeister (Gr) 6-4, 7-5; def Lempner (LM) 7-5, ret. Finished first

• Brian Miller (B) was def by Bradshaw (W) 8-0; def Pendell (H) 9-8 (7-2); was def by Payer (WC) 8-2. Finished sixth

First doubles

• Brady Henry, Drew Moyer (W) def Snapp, Snapp (H) 8-1; def Bowman, Mascall (Leb) 6-1, 6-4; def Loberstein, Onkst (Gr) 6-0, 6-4. Finished first

• Dakota McCollister, Jordan Stroud (B) were def by Bowman, Mascal (Leb) 8-5; were def by Gianakapoulous, Grooms (Spr) 8-5; were def by Meyer, Rayborn (LM) 8-3. Finished eighth.

Second doubles

• Ian Heeg, Clayton Schirmer (B) were def by Galloway, Price (Gr) 8-3; were def by Gallimore, Watson (H) 8-3; def Hardesty, Coffman (LM) 8-6. Finished seventh

• Mason McIntosh, Jack Romer (W) def Gallimore, Watson (H) 8-2; def Newberg, Stroplos (Leb) 6-1, 6-1; def Keith, Ness (WC) 6-1, 6-1. Finished first

The Wilmington High School tennis team won the Hurricane Invitational tournament Saturday on the WHS courts. Team members are, from left to right, Avery Bradshaw Brayden Rhoads, Jack Romer, Jonathan Fender, Mason McIntosh, Drew Moyer and Brady Henry.