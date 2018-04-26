CM rallies, Florea slams door in 5-3 win

MIAMISBURG – A three-run sixth lifted Clinton-Massie to a 5-3 win over Miamisburg Thursday in non-league softball action at MHS.

The Lady Falcons are now 18-1 on the year. The Lady Vikings are 7-7.

“Miamisburg is a good team,” CM coach Anthony Lauer said. “This was a good win. They have some players who can hit a ball.

“We were put in some pressure situations and I like how the team responded. This included a bases loaded situation in the bottom of the sixth.”

Taylor Florea entered the game on the mound in the sixth inning, loaded the bases the wiggled off the hook without allowing a run to preserve the victory. Lindsey Carter was the starter and winning pitcher.

“Lindsey did a nice job keeping Miamisburg hitters in check,” Lauer said. “It was good to see a great team effort by my pitchers and the defense behind our pitchers.”

Carter, Natalie Lay and Victoria Sivert had two hits each for the Lady Falcons.

SUMMARY

April 26 2018

@Miamisburg High School

Clinton-Massie 5 Miamisburg 3

CM 000-203-0…..5-8-1

MI 020-010-0…..3-8-4

(5) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) K. Carter 4-0-1-0 L. Carter 4-2-2-0 Lay 4-1-2-0 Anderson 2-1-0-0 Sivert 3-1-2-2 Clayborn 2-0-0-0 Carruthers 3-0-1-0 Miller 2-0-0-0 Amberger 3-0-0-0

2B: L. Carter

SAC: Clayborn

HBP: Anderson

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

L. Carter (W) 5-6-3-3-0-4

Florea (S) 2-2-0-0-0-1

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_LOGO-cm-letter-22.jpg