Broncos manufacture 7-6 win over Hurricane

MOUNT ORAB – Western Brown scored a run in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday and defeated Wilmington 7-6 in SBAAC American Division play in Brown County.

The loss puts the Hurricane at 6-5 overall and 3-4 in the division. The Broncos are 6-7 overall, 3-4 in division play.

“We left too many runners on base,” WHS coach Dustin James said. “Fourteen left on base isn’t going to get it done.”

Wilmington held a 12-6 advantage in base hits but Hurricane pitching put nine runners on base either by walks or hit batters, James said.

“When you don’t get timely hitting, it changes the outcome,” he said. “Putting nine guys on base and letting them advance, really hurt us. They did a good job of sacrificing and getting their runners in.”

Jason Wilson led WHS on offense with three hits and two runs batted in. Jordan Tackett had two hits, including a double, and drove in a pair. Stephen Krause also had two hits, with a double.

Alex Meyer, Brett Bell, Jake Vaughan, Ben McAllister and Nate Lakes also had hits for Wilmington. Lakes drove in the run in the sixth that tied the game at 6-6.

The Broncos manufactured the winning run in the seventh with a lead-off walk, a sacrifice bunt, a passed ball and a sacrifice fly, James said.

Meyer started the game on the mound for WHS then gave way to Lakes and McAllister, who took the loss.

