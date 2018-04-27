Broncos bust Falcons in SBAAC tennis

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – The Clinton-Massie tennis team was defeated by Western Brown 3-2 in SBAAC American Division play.

Clayton Amburgy and Austin Faucett won singles matches for the Falcons. Faucett’s win was a 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 battle at third singles.

Massie will travel to Batavia Monday, the final match before the SBAAC tournament at Wilmington on Tuesday.

SUMMARY

April 27 2018

@Clinton-Massie High School

Western Brown 3 Clinton-Massie 2

Singles

• Clayton Amburgy def Colston Rhoads 6-3, 6-2

• Zack Hammonds was def by Noah Hiler 7-5, 0-6, 2-6

• Austin Faucett def Caleb Fite 6-3, 4-6, 6-1

Doubles

• Drew Keller, Leo Lentsch were def by Jack Hull, Shawn Hull 0-6, 1-6

• Western Brown wins by forfeit

