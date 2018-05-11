WATA middle school team wins 4-1, preps for Tipp tourney

The Wilmington Area Tennis Association middle school team defeated Troy 4-1 in the final match of the season.

Coach Cathy Fay said Jenna Taylor’s match was one that was closely contested with Taylor rallying then falling in a “very exciting match” 9-7.

The middle schoolers will play in a tournament Saturday at the Schroeder Center in Tipp City, Fay said.

“Some of the best teams in the area will be there,” said Fay.

The WATA squad, which won the tournament in 2017, will compete in the Gold Division, which is the most competitive division according to Fay.

SUMMARY

May 9 2018

WATA middle school 4 Troy 1

Singles

• Claire Burns def Jushu 8-1

• Jenna Taylor was def by Yasashi Masunhea 7-9

• Brenten Nielsen def Aribella Partee 8-3

Doubles

• Parker Henry, Isaac Martini def Hanna Kuramoto, Sarah Grosse 8-1

• Trey Reed, Taylor Noszka def Gwendolyn Turnbull, Geneva Huelebrock 8-3

Exhibition

• Shayne Hendricks, Dirk Rinehart def Alex Schafer, Jaden Wente 8-2

• Chandi Sharma was def 8-2