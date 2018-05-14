EC tops BHS, 5-3, wins sectional crown

XENIA – It was typical East Clinton softball Monday afternoon in the Dayton 1 Sectional championship game at Xenia High School.

The Lady Astros played solid defense, had good pitching and pressured Brookville with a relentless offense.

The result was a 5-3 win and sectional championship for the Lady Astros.

East Clinton, 13-7 on the year, will play SBAAC National Division rival and defending state champion Williamsburg for a Southwest District championship. A day, time and site for the title game has not been set.

Williamsburg defeated East Clinton twice during the regular season in close games, 4-2 and 9-0.

Sierra Christian had a strong game in the circle for EC. Though she struck out only one, Christian was sharp with her pitches and walked just one while scattering eight hits.

When Brookville did make contact, the East Clinton defense was up to the task. Christian and the EC defense stranded the bases loaded in the seventh inning while clinging to a two-run lead.

In all, Brookville left nine runners on base.

On offense, EC struck out eight times and did not walk but banged out 11 hits, including three each by Taylor Boeckmann and Jericka Boggs.

Mackenzie Campbell drove in the first two EC runs and Kayla Hall added another for a 3-0 lead in the fifth.

Brookville made it 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth but Boeckmann drove in Marah Dunn in the sixth to make it 4-2. EC went up 5-2 on Alyssa Stoops RBI.

In the bottom of the seventh, Brookville scored a run but left three runners on as Christian induced a game-ending infield popout.

SUMMARY

May 14 2018

Div III Sectional championship

@Xenia High School

East Clinton 5 Brookville 3

EC 100-021-1…..5

BR 000-020-1…..3

(5) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Boeckmann 5-2-3-1 Smith 3-1-0-0 Campbell 3-0-2-2 Hall 3-0-0-1 Boggs 4-1-3-0 Durbin 4-0-0-0 Dunn 4-1-1-0 Cooper 0-0-0-0 Stoops 4-0-2-1 Christian 0-0-0-0.

(3) BROOKVILLE (ab-r-h-rbi) Gardner 3-1-2-0 Jeffries 4-2-2-0 J. Brown 4-0-1-1 Hamiel 4-0-1-1 Lensee 4-0-1-0 L. Gardner 4-0-0-0 Burton 4-0-0-0 Heck 3-0-1-0 H. Brown 3-0-0-0 Stevenson 0-0-0-0.

2B: EC-Boeckmann, Boggs; B-Jeffries, Heck

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

East Clinton

Christian (W) 7-8-3-1-1-1

Brookville

Stevenson (L) 7-11-5-4-0-8

The East Clinton softball team, champions of the Dayton 1 sectional, from left to right, front row, Kiya Byrd, Emily Tong, Miranda Beener, Mackenzie Campbell, Taylor Boeckmann, Makayla Smith, Jericka Boggs, Marah Dunn; back row, Alyssa Stoops, Sierra Christian, Grace Cooper, Kayla hall, Katelyn Talbot, Kaitlin Durbin, Rhylee Luttrell. Coaches not in the team photo are Matthew Zimmerman, Jeanne Brightman, Bob Hazelbaker, Trevor Dunn.