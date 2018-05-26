Track, field seasons for county in Piqua

PIQUA – The track and field season for Clinton County ended Saturday at the Region 8 Track & Field Championships at Piqua High School.

Clinton-Massie and Blanchester competed on the second day of the regional meet with two athletes scoring but not advancing to the state meet.

Scott Goings of Clinton-Massie was seventh in the 300-meter hurdles in 41.17 seconds. The fourth place and final state qualifying time was 39.8 seconds.

Regan Ostermeier of Blanchester was ninth in the girls discus. Her first throw was her best, 110-11. The fourth place throw was 121-11.

SUMMARY

May 26 2018

Region 8 Track & Field Championship

@Piqua High School

Girls results

DISCUS: 9, Regan Ostermeier (BL) 110-11

Boys results

SHOT PUT: 14, Tyler Beam (CM) 42-4.75

1600 RUN: 13, Jacob Whitaker (CM) 4:50.29

300 HURDLES: 7, Scott Goings (CM) 41.17

