Alder ends Massie softball season 7-5

MASON – Lindsey Potter worked her magic with three hits, including a homerun, as Jonathan Alder defeated Clinton-Massie 7-5 Saturday in the Region 8 Softball Championship game at Mason High School.

The Lady Falcons finished with a 25-5 record.

Clinton-Massie trailed 3-0 before pushing three runs across in the fourth with just one hit. Two Massie batters reached base after being hit by a pitch.

Alder regained the lead with four runs in the sixth.

The Lady Falcons made the final inning a bit tense for the Alder fans. Natalie Lay and Victoria Sivert drove in runs to make it 7-5 and Massie had the bases loaded when the final out was recorded.

The Lady Pioneers also advanced to the state semifinals last season, defeating Greenville in the regional championship game.

SUMMARY

May 26 2018

Region 8 Softball Championship

@Mason High School

Alder 7 Clinton-Massie 5

JA 021-004-0…..7-10-2

CM 000-300-2…..5-8-1

(7) ALDER (ab-r-h-rbi) Potter 4-1-3-2 Walker 3-0-2-1 Jakse 4-0-0-0 Perkins 4-0-2-0 Wagner 0-1-0-0 Clark 3-2-1-0 Brandel 3-1-1-2 McDonald 4-0-1-1 Kaiser 0-1-0-0 McCoy 3-0-0-0 Thomas 3-1-0-0 Craig 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 31-7-10-6

(5) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) K. Carter 4-0-1-1 L. Carter 4-1-1-0 Lay 4-1-2-1 Sivert 3-0-2-1 Clayborn 3-0-1-0 Anderson 3-1-0-0 Carruthers 2-1-0-0 Miller 2-1-0-0 Florea 4-1-1-0 Amberger 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 29-5-8-3

HR: A-Potter, Brandel

SB: A-Potter, Walker

PITCHING (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)

Alder

Perkins (W) 7-9-5-3-2-1

Clinton-Massie

Florea (L) 5.2-9-7-4-2-3

L. Carter 1.1-1-0-0-0-1

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_SB_cm_alderhrJaME.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_SB_cm_alderwigsJaME.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_SB_cm_andersonJaME.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_SB_cm_carruthersstretchJaME.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_SB_cm_kcarterfieldJaME.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_SB_cm_lcarterpitchJaME.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_SB_cm_crowdJaME.jpg