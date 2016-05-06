’Berg sweeps Wilmington in 2016 finale

The Wilmington College baseball team concluded the 2016 season Friday with a doubleheader loss to Heidelberg in Ohio Athletic Conference action at Tewksbury-Delaney Field.

The Student Princes scored four earned runs in the first inning and never looked back in posting the 9-0 victory in the opener.

In his first mound appearance in nearly two months, freshman Ryan Collett showed his rust in coming back from an injury.

Senior Tyler Schrock was solid in relief, allowing four runs (two earned), in seven innings of work. He added five strikeouts with two walks. Senior Billy Foster allowed an unearned run in the ninth.

Freshman Antonio Miller and sophomore Kyle Short accounted for half of WC’s eight hits, both going 2-for-4. Miller also had a stolen base for the Fightin’ Quakers.

Wilmington (4-35 overall, 1-17 in OAC) allowed seven runs over six innings with the four-run fourth doing the bulk of the damage and the Fightin’ Quakers dropped the nightcap, 7-5.

WC took advantage took advantage of some Heidelberg wildness to push five runs across in the seventh.

Senior Cole Voltz led the inning off with a walk and moved on an error that also enabled sophomore Jake Robinson to reach. Three straight walks produced two runs. Sophomore Keith Hayes produced an RBI single and sophomore Daniel Hayes drew a bases-loaded walk for another run. Schrock capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly.

Senior Corey Walker took the loss on the mound. He registered two strikeouts to eclipse the 100 strikeout and 100 hit plateaus in his career.

Senior Max Ramsey recorded Wilmington’s lone extra base hit, a leadoff double in the sixth inning.

http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2016/05/web1_LOGO.wc_-4.jpg