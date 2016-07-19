Ohio State RB Dunn kicked off team for violating rules

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State says its most experienced running back has been kicked off the team for violating the rules.

Coach Urban Meyer said in a statement that fifth-year senior Bri’onte Dunn has been dismissed for violating team rules. The statement didn’t specify what Dunn is accused of doing.

The 23-year-old from Canton was expected to compete for the starting running back position vacated by Ezekiel Elliott, who was taken as the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Dunn played in 21 games in three seasons and had 196 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Dunn’s dismissal leaves redshirt freshman Mike Weber and freshman Antonio Williams as the likely candidates to compete for the starting job.