A grand reopening for Habitat for Humanity ReStore

WILMINGTON — On Jan. 14 at 10 a.m., a ribbon cutting highlighted the grand reopening of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore of Clinton County.

A huge crowd enjoyed tasty ham sandwiches cooked and served by HFH Board member Bob Schaad. Bottled water was donated by Wilmington Bank and delicious sugar cookies, shaped into homes and baked and decorated by Mitzi Dennis and donated by HFH Board member Jim Krusling, were passed out to the guests.

The ReStore business was closed for four weeks at Christmas time for an extensive remodel and cleaning of the inside rooms. The construction crew joined the regular ReStore volunteers and employees to make these major improvements. Walls were removed to open up the main showroom; the floors were leveled, and product poured for safe walking.

The entire Home Goods Showroom was then painted a bright white color. In addition to these improvements, bays 1 and 2 were emptied, cleaned and reorganized to complement access to building items such as doors, windows, cabinets, plumbing and electrical needs. Volunteers are still restocking shelves through the store with new and gently used items placed every day.

A frequent comment heard by the cashier, as new customers enter the business, is “Wow, what a difference, it is so clean and organized. Where should we look first?”

Goals for the ReStore continue to be to recycle products and make money to help Habitat’s mission for building affordable, energy efficient homes for low-income people to purchase.

Donations continue to come in during the new donation times, which are Thursday and Friday 1-3:30 p.m. and with special request. People can access the approved donation list by looking on the clintonhabitat.org website or emailing photos to the manager at [email protected]

Business hours are Wednesday through Friday 4-7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The address is 1032 W. Main St. Wilmington.