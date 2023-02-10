BBK Final: New Richmond 63, Wilmington 47

NEW RICHMOND — With a 23-point second quarter, New Richmond broke open a cl0se game and defeated Wilmington 63-47 Friday in SBAAC American Division boys basketball.

The Hurricane ends its regular season with a 5-17 record, 2-8 in the American Division.

In the post-season, Wilmington will meet either No. 2 seed Woodward or No. 18 seed Batavia 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Princeton High School.

The Lions, runnersup to American champion Western Brown, finish their pre-tournament schedule at 14-8, 8-2.

The No. 9 seed Lions will meet No. 12 seed Badin 6 p.m. Feb. 17 at Princeton High School in a Division II sectional contest.

After senior night festivities, New Richmond led by two after one quarter, 13-11.

But the Lions outscored the Huricane 23-9 in the second quarter and took a commanding 36-20 lead into halftime. It was 48-30 New Richmond after three quarters.

New Richmond won the first meeting with Wilmington 71-63 at Fred Summers Court on Jan. 6.