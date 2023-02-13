Clinton County Municipal Court reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 6 and Feb. 10:

• Amber Cox, 39, of New Vienna, drug paraphernalia, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 210 days in jail (196 days suspended), fined $650, assessed $340 court costs. The ‘control’ offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Cox must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program, two years of non-reporting probation, and must commit no further offenses for one year. Contraband was ordered destroyed. $250 of the fine was suspended for time served. ALS vacated. A driving under suspension-financial charge and a marked lane violation were dismissed.

• Floyd Sholler, 44, of Wilmington, aggravated menacing, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 210 days in jail (207 days suspended), fined $300, assessed $340 court costs. Sholler must have no contact with the victim and their family, complete 24 hours of community service, must take part in supervised probation, and must not commit any more offenses in Clinton County for two years.

• Timothy Striggles, 33, of Wilmington, child endangerment, sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Striggles must commit no further offenses for one years and follow directions of Children Services.

• Deanna Striggles, 55, of Wilmington, child endangerment, sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Striggles must commit no further offenses for one year and follow directions of Children Services

• Derrick Hood, 31, of Akron, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Hood must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of marijuana possession and a speeding charge were dismissed.

• Ricky Johnson, 42, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 90 days in jail (61 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Johnson must commit no further offenses for two years.

• Fred McDaniel, 54, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $50, assessed $170 court costs.

• Jonathan McAfee, 25, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to one day in jail.

• Drake Ames, 25, of Hillsboro, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, fined $175, assessed $170 court costs.

• Bailey Curtis, 21, of South Point, trespassing, fined $50, assessed $170 court costs.

• Jeffrey Toops, 29, of Sabina, drug paraphernalia, fined $50, assessed $170 court costs.

• Bradley Stoops, 26, of Xenia, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs.

• Dustin Wilson, 24, of Louisville, going 99 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Wilson.

• Dustin Walters, 27, of Maineville, going 106 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $195 court costs. The case was waived by Walters.

• Earl Rivers Jr., 78, of Cincinnati, going 95 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $30, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Rivers.

• Rohan Madan, 20, of Dublin, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case waived by Madan.

• Toby Scoles, 32, of Cincinnati, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Scoles.

