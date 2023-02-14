NewsBusiness City welcomes Horizon Athletic By news engin - February 14, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The City of Washington Court House recently presented Horizon Athletic, located at 150 W. East St., with a New Business Plaque. Pictured from left to right are: Joe Denen and Trey Tompkins. Submitted photo The City of Washington Court House recently presented Horizon Athletic, located at 150 W. East St., with a New Business Plaque. Pictured from left to right are: Joe Denen and Trey Tompkins. Outbrain