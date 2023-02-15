CM, BHS teams, EC duo advance to girls district

CINCINNATI — Clinton County will be well represented next week at the Division II Southwest District Girls Bowling Championship at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

With the top seven teams in the sectional advancing to the district, Clinton-Massie finished third and Blanchester fifth in the team standings. Among bowlers not on district qualifying teams, the top seven individuals moves on and East Clinton’s Lilly Beers and Leanna Wallace qualified as individuals.

District competition will 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Beavercreek bowling facility. Individual bowler awards will be presented around 1 p.m. with team baker games for those advancing set to start around 1:30 p.m. All times are tentative.

The sectional turned out to be a reboot of the SBAAC National Division tournament as Bethel-Tate finished first, Georgetown sixth and Clermont Northeastern seventh.

Clinton-Massie advanced with a mish-mash of bowlers. Only Lacie Sandlin (490) and Khyla Jaramillo (456) bowling a complete set of three games during team competion. Coach Tyler Hayslip pushed all the right buttons in getting the most out of his team. Massie had a 206 baker game.

Blanchester advanced to the district bowling tournament for the first time as a team in school history.

“These ladies are going to be a team to deal with in the future,” BHS head coach Paul Jackson said. “They have spirit. If they have a bad game, they pull together, talk about it and come out like Wildcats. I’m very proud of them and they’re not done yet.”

The Wildcats had a solid day all around. The 857 total in bakers was the best among all 13 teams in the tournament. Katelyn Toles had a 186 game and led BHS with a 437 series.

Beers had a 518 series, second best in the tournament behind only Bethel-Tate’s Kaylee Randolph, who had a 530. Wallace had a 449 series. East Clinton finished 11th as a team.

SUMMARY

Feb 14, 2023

Div II Sectional Girls Bowling

@Cherry Grove Lanes

TEAMS

(Top 7 district qualifying teams) Summit Country Day 2872, Bethel-Tate 2855, Clinton-Massie 2840, Fayetteville 2795, Blanchester 2793, Georgetown 2710, Clermont Northeastern 2709

TOTALS

Massie: 630, 665, 705 bakers-98, 159, 118, 206, 123, 136 (840)

Blanchester: 645, 705, 586 bakers-163, 158, 109, 147, 130, 150 (857)

East Clinton: 611, 596, 676 bakers-100, 101, 135, 134, 127, 138 (735)

INDIVIDUALS

Clinton-Massie: Mollie Miracle 119 (119), Ava Dondero 115 (115), Khyla Jaramillo 152, 178, 126 (456), Shelby Robinson 104 (104), Peyton Bills 142, 154 (296), Lacie Sandlin 175, 166, 149 (490), sub1 85, 75, 161 (321), Sub2 99 (99)

Blanchester: Alaina Dameron 119, 113, 109 (341), Emily Wilson 139, 132, 116 (387), Makayla Lanham 128, 141, 127 (396), Katelyn Toles 135, 186, 116 (437), Lauren Kaehler 124, 133, 118 (375)

East Clinton: Serena Williams 91, 67, 68 (226), Elizabeth Williams 88, 89, 85 (262), Savannah Tolle 149, 113, 166 (428), Leanna Wallace 136, 139, 174 (449), Lilly Beers 147, 188, 183 (518)