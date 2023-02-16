Locals make complaint about Walmart management

WILMINGTON — Two locals are hoping a recent alleged incident at the local Walmart leads to changes.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, Ken and Diana Winkle told the News Journal they attempted to return an inflatable mattress they purchased from Walmart. The trip took an unfortunate turn that resulted in an ambulance being called.

“It should’ve been a simple exchange or get our money back,” said Ken Winkle.

Ken told the News Journal he contacted Walmart’s corporate office about the return. According to him, corporate advised they would contact the manager concerning the return. Ken said he spoke to another manager at the Wilmington Walmart.

When they arrived and asked for one of the managers they spoke to on the phone, an assistant manager “spoke up” and said “you’re not going to them,” according to Ken. When asked to see another manager they spoke to, that request was allegedly denied as well.

“(The assistant manager) goes on and on and said they weren’t able to do anything about it,” said Ken.

Things escalated, according to Ken, he requested to speak with a manager again, and the assistant manager still said no. The assistant manager advised there was nothing they could do about the mattress.

“In the meantime, I look over at my wife and she’s starting to shake and that’s the way she gets when she gets a seizure,” said Ken.

Diana Winkle suffered a traumatic brain injury and a seizure disorder when she was a child, and Ken acts as her caregiver.

“As I was talking to (another manager) my wife collapsed to the ground,” said Ken.

Diana told the News Journal she “couldn’t even breathe.” Ken tried to comfort her and said a squad would be on its way.

Ken advised, to the best of his memory, that a manager had him fill out a report before doing something for Diana.

After Ken signed the paperwork and the squad arrived, the manager he was speaking to at the time advised he was barred from the store. Diana wasn’t, but she can’t really go anywhere without Ken since he’s her caregiver, he said. This includes picking up medication.

“He follows under the caregiver ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) where I can’t go into the store by myself because I could have a seizure,” said Diana. “People with traumatic brain injuries … they look normal in appearance but you hang around you start to see.”

Diana advised the situation was stressful and she thought she was going to pass out. The squad transported her to Clinton Memorial Hospital. She also said she had some back pain a few days after the incident.

Attempts to contact Walmart for comment were unsuccessful.

The two went to the Wilmington Police Department (WPD) to file a report. A report, provided by the WPD, said Ken wanted to file charges. In the report, the responding officer advised: “arguing is not criminal and he could not file any charges.” The officer did note that a civil suit could be filed.

Ken advised he contacted the Walmart corporate office about the incident, and said they expressed concern and would look into it. The Winkles advised they haven’t heard back from corporate.

Ken added that he’s hoping the assistant manager and the manager they dealt with face some discipline.

Diana told the News Journal that she’s not trying to get any money out of this. She wants management to get better training for situations like this, understand the ADA, and prevent this from happening again.

“If I can prevent this from happening to some other disabled person, well then I can protect others,” said Diana. “It’s not about money.”

