Clinton County restaurant inspections

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health District and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health District by calling 937-382-3829.

Red Zone Grill, 762 W. Main St., Blanchester

• Found Lexan pans stacked inside one another with sticker residue. The person in charge was asked to remove the stickers completely before stacking them on the clean shelf.

• Found cheese sauce holding temperature at 10 degrees Fahrenheit. The person in charge is discarding it and will use another hot holder until the other is repaired.

• Found cottage cheese with no date marked after opening. The person in charge will date it with an open date to correct it.

• Observed one chemical spray bottle not labeled with a common name. The person is charge labeled to prevent misuse.

Gold Star Chili, 942 Cherry St., Blanchester

• Found the hand sink blocked with a table in the rear portion of the facility.

• Inner rim and top metal interior of the ice bin needed more frequent cleaning to preclude any residue build-up.

• Found sliced, portioned ham without a datemark.

• Observed on unlabeled chemical bottle

Columbus Hospitality LLC, 4095 SR 730, Wilmington

• Spray bottle with cleaner was missing name label. The person discarded and corrected it.

• Food service operator makes cured yolks. No state variance available. No information is available to demonstrate the non-TCS made product does not support pathogen growth. Curing of food for preservation requires variance (HACCP plans, approvals, etc.) with the Ohio Department of Health. The person in charge discarded the cured egg yolks and discontinued the practice.

• Wastewater (mop water) is dumped outside for disposal. Dirty mop water must be disposed into a designated sink/drain for proper treatment and to avoid environment contamination.

E&R Concessions DBA Campfire Grill and Grub, 7763 SR 73 West, Wilmington

• Found the concentration for the sanitizer spray use for slicer cleaning above 100 ppm chlorine. The person in charge diluted so that the concentration of the spray was between 50 and 100 ppm for proper sanitation and safety.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574