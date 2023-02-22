26th Mile Youth Wellness Program set to return

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Board of Health recently approved funding to support a return of the Clinton County 26th Mile Youth Wellness Program that begins March 2.

The Clinton County Health District will be receiving funding for this program from the Mental Health Recovery Board of Clinton and Warren counties through a mini-grant. The “26th Mile Program” is a wellness program associated with the Cincinnati Flying Pig Marathon for children K-5.

The 26th mile name comes from the number of miles in a marathon; children will complete a whole marathon’s mileage, but in increments during the 10-week program. Children will also participate in education related to nutrition, literacy, and mindfulness. These are areas that were identified in the 2020 Clinton County Community Needs Assessment as needed areas of improvement.

Participants can sign up for the program at: https://cchdscheduler.timetap.com/#/

The weekly program will be held on Thursdays from 4-5:30 p.m. each week at Denver Place Elementary in Wilmington beginning March 2.

