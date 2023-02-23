Clinton County restaurant inspections

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health District and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health District by calling 937-382-3829.

Caesar Creek Ice Cream, 7763 SR 73 West, Wilmington

• Observed a bird flying in the facility. The person in charge was asked to remove it to the outside via a net to protect the food and prevent contamination.

Tolmar Subway (in Walmart), 2825 SR 73 South, Wilmington

• Sanitizer mixing at a low level and no strips found. The must obtain strips and ensure sanitation levels are at 200-400 ppm quat.

• Handwash sink in the front had no towels and in the rear ad no soap and was blocked. The sinks must be kept accessible and fully stocked.

Blanchester movie theater, 115 E. Main St., Blanchester

• One unlabeled spray bottle was observed. A label must be placed on the bottle to prevent misuse. The person in charge removed it from the premises.

Kroger Blanchester, 1001 Cherry St., Blanchester

• The official found a quat cleaner hanging from a tray with food contact surfaces. The person in charge moved it. They were asked not to store cleaner in the food prep area.\

Roberts Centre, 123 Gano Rd, Wilmington

• Residue was observed the apron of the ice machine bin. Ensure the interior portions of the ice machine. They must ensure the interior portions of the ice machine are kept clean to prevent contamination of the ice.

• Sticker residue was observed on a lexan container that is stacked one inside another. The residue must be removed.

