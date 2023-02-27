Clinton County treasure

Our history is our treasure. Sometimes the events documented are positive and sometimes they are negative, but always interesting. Our genealogy library holds much information about historical events of Clinton County. Our History Center contains many beautiful historic items. Our county was formed in 1810 from Highland and Warren counties and some of our records refer to events prior to 1810. Remember we were part of the Northwest Territory and early Native American culture.

We have been blessed with a dedicated group of volunteers who have worked diligently to compile and preserve records. Have you ever came in to see what we have or is that “something you plan to do in the future?” Over the years the History Center and the Genealogy library have relied on memberships and donations by members and others. Many, many years ago we received a small amount of funds from Community Chest, but that ended years ago. As we move forward there are maintenance issues with our structure. After all, Brigadier General James W. Denver and his family lived there. There are monthly bills for phone, internet access, electricity, water, sewer charges, trash pickup, etc.

Please consider visiting the Center. I think you will be amazed at what we have to offer. There is a $5 entrance fee. The displays throughout the Center are regularly changed.

There is a permanent display of Native American artifacts from this area. We also have sculptures from the Eli Harvey collection. Eli Harvey, born in western Clinton County in 1860, became a nationally and internationally known sculptor. We have a collection of early dolls and toys and many items of furniture from local families. We have many vintage clothing items. We recently received an unbelievable donation of items from the estate of Dr. Frank Hazard and his ancestors. We are always thankful for donations but items must be reviewed before acceptance. Our space is a premium.

If you feel what we are doing is important, perhaps, when you consider your charitable giving, you will think of Clinton County History Center and the Clinton County Genealogical Society. We are here to meet the needs of Clinton County. A community room is available for approved meetings. We can help with genealogical research and advise how to obtain proper documentation. Many documents and the information they contain are available in our library.

Our reopening for 2023 will occur March 24 and 25. We will be open 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 24 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. Regular hours for the season will be 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The genealogy library will be staffed 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Appointments to do research on Thursday may be scheduled through the History Center in advance. We are always looking to add volunteers. There are articles to file, things to type, and many other responsibilities that do not require research ability. Help us continue to preserve the treasures of Clinton County. Become a volunteer!