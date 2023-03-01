C-M students get creative during Black History Month

Cincinnati artist Brent Billingsley led the Clinton Massie students in laughs, motivation, and collage creating at a special Black History Month event on Tuesday at the Clinton Massie branch of the Wilmington Public Library.

Cincinnati artist Brent Billingsley led the Clinton Massie students in laughs, motivation, and collage creating at a special Black History Month event on Tuesday at the Clinton Massie branch of the Wilmington Public Library.

Cincinnati artist Brent Billingsley led the Clinton Massie students in laughs, motivation, and collage creating at a special Black History Month event on Tuesday at the Clinton Massie branch of the Wilmington Public Library.

Cincinnati artist Brent Billingsley led the Clinton Massie students in laughs, motivation, and collage creating at a special Black History Month event on Tuesday at the Clinton Massie branch of the Wilmington Public Library.