Suspected carjacker’s case bound over to grand jury

WILMINGTON — On Wednesday in Clinton County Municipal Court, visiting Judge Gary Dumm transferred the case of a suspected carjacker to the grand jury and raised his bond to $25,000 from the original $5,000.

Judge Dumm raised the bond due to Christopher Krier’s prior criminal record, which includes two previous bank robberies. He was sentenced in 2002 to eight years for the first one and five years for the second one in 2015. Krier is currently under federal supervision.

Krier faces one count of aggravated robbery related to an alleged Feb. 24 break-in at Auto Value in Wilmington and carjacking.

During the hearing, Kyle McBrayer, co-owner of the Wilmington Auto Value, testified about what he witnessed. He told the court he responded to the Auto Value after he received a notification of a burglary alarm.

He said he saw Krier outside the building, and from his vehicle he asked if Krier broke in. Krier reportedly told him “No.”

McBrayer said he then parked closer to the building to inspect it and witnessed Krier entering his truck without permission.

“I yell at him to get out of my truck … as I’m trying to get him out he swings a knife at me and misses by an inch,” said McBrayer.

He said Krier chased him around the truck, then walked over by the busted window of the business and sat by it.

Nathaniel Powell, the responding Wilmington Police Department officer, advised that when he responded Krier was still outside the building but later entered it through a broken window.

“(Krier) mentioned something about a fire and believed his son was injured,” said Powell. “I continued to try and ask him to come out to me so we can find and help his son.”

Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen told the News Journal the SWAT team later arrived, entered the building and arrested Krier.

