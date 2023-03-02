Blanchester-Great Oaks FFA officers are ‘golden’

Four members of the Blanchester-Great Oaks FFA received a Gold rating on their 2022 officer books.

The outstanding officers were treasurer, Annalee Miller-Steffan, reporters, Janelle Whitaker and Haley Sawyer, and secretary, Olivia Hatter. These officers will be recognized at the 95th Ohio FFA State Convention & Expo for spending countless hours on their books.

“It was an incredible feeling to be able to get Gold Rated for our reporter’s scrapbook,” said Whitaker. “We spent many hours on it, and it was a great feeling to finally have it completed. I can’t wait for our chapter to see our scrapbook at our chapter banquet!”

“The achievement definitely felt great,” said Miller-Steffan. “Being treasurer and making the book has taught me so many things like dedication, time management, and that hard work pays off. Beyond thankful.”

“I loved getting to make this,” said Sawyer. “It was such a fun time. It took a lot of time to put together but it was definitely worth it. I can’t wait for our members to see it!”

“I’m really excited about getting Gold Rated,” said Hatter. It’s a really cool milestone in my time as secretary!”

The Blanchester-Great Oaks FFA chapter looks forward to cheering on these officers at the 95th Ohio FFA State Convention & Expo in May.