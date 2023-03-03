Outstanding Women of Clinton County: Buffy Boatman

This is the first of seven profiles of the honorees of the 24th-annual Outstanding Women of Clinton County Class of 2023. More information on the event, including how to obtain tickets, appears at the end of each profile.

“The world needs strong women. Women who will lift and build others, who will love and be loved, women who live bravely, both tender and fierce, women of indomitable will” — Amy Tenney

As a volunteer, servant, leader, friend, wife and mother, Buffy Boatman’s work in Clinton County has impacted countless individuals. Girl Scouts Troop leader, Denver Place Elementary PTO past president, Wilmington Middle School ABC Club past president, and Clinton County History Center volunteer are just a few to add to her life story.

Anyone that knows Buffy knows she is a giver – of her time, talents, and treasures. Her work started locally at the State Highway Patrol, organizing Easter Egg hunts for children. As her own two daughters entered the school system, Buffy became deeply involved at both Denver Place Elementary and Wilmington Middle School. She led the Denver PTO and worked tirelessly to raise funds for both student and teacher projects. Projects included “Muffins with Mom” and “Donuts with Dad” community events, book fairs, a brand-new walking track on the property, repainting and beautification of the playground, and an in-depth remodel of the teacher break room.

Alongside her husband she helped fund-raise, apply for grants, and ultimately design and implement the creation of the paved path behind the Denver Place Elementary playground. For an entire summer, the nominee worked to format and design the track, hand-painted new stencil blacktop games for students to enjoy, and made improvements to the area.

Weekly, Buffy would volunteer in classrooms to read and tutor students in need. Her efforts with these students often left a lasting impact on them. At the middle school she was instrumental in co-chairing the development of the WMS electronic sign located on Throne Avenue, and hosting quarterly dances and social events for young students. As volunteer yearbook advisor, she also produced their annual yearbook. Apart from on-site activities, Buffy also volunteered her time as middle school liaison for away football-basketball cheerleading games. She was the chaperone for 10-15 young cheerleaders. She rode the school bus to away games and oversaw their parental supervision alongside the football coach and his team.

In the past Buffy has been an avid blood donor and was planning to provide bone marrow to an individual in need before they found a better match. For over 10 years she has volunteered at the annual Community Thanksgiving meal event. Apart from the several acts of service mentioned there are many, many generous and caring tales that remain untold. Buffy is passionate about serving others and making a positive difference in the world. She has never asked for thanks or compensation for her good deeds, often saying she only desires to give back. It goes without saying that Buffy Boatman holds the true qualities of a community servant and ultimately an Outstanding Woman of Clinton County.

