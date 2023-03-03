State-bound CM bowlers

Tyler Hayslip
Head coach, 6th Grade Intervention Specialist
Other Sports Coached: Varsity Baseball
Years Bowling: Fifth Year As Head Coach
Bowling Ball: Storm Phase 2
Fav. Subject/Teacher: American History/Mr. Seewer
Fav. Pizza: Chicken Bacon Ranch
Fav. Music: Country
Fav. Athlete: Joey Votto
Pre-Match Ritual: Before walking into the bowling alley, I listen to whatever song I have on repeat for the year. I check in with each bowler before practice starts and a quick prayer during the national anthem.
Person You Admire Most: My parents and my grandpa. My parents always made sure I worked hard to be the best I can be. If it wasn’t for my Grandpa I would have never become involved with the sport of bowling.
–
Gavan Hunter
Senior
Other Sports: Football, Baseball
Years Bowling: 4 years
Bowling Ball: Brunswick True Nirvana
Fav. Subject/Teacher: Free Weight Training/Mr Graves
Fav. Pizza: Meat Lovers
Fav. Music: Suspicious Minds, Elvis Presley
Fav. Athlete: Peyton Manning
Fav. Social Media: Clinton-Massie Athletics
Pre-Match Ritual: Messing with Corvin
Person Admire Most: Parents, they always support me in everything I do and always push me to be better every day.
–
Brandon Moritz
Junior
Other Sports: Track, field
Years Bowling: 3 years
Bowling Ball: Storm Crux Prime
Fav. Subject/Teacher: English Comp/Mrs Killen
Fav. Pizza: Ham, Pineapple
Fav. Music: Coldplay Hymm for the Weekend
Fav. Athlete: Josh Allen
Fav. Social Media: House of Highlights
Pre-Match Ritual: Mess with Corvin, inchworm stretch, a red Gatorade, quick prayer during National Anthem
Person Admire Most: Mom and dad. He works very hard to provide for us and they are the most supportive people I know.
–
Ian Adams
Sophomore
Other Sports: Baseball
Years Bowling: 2 years
Bowling Ball: Idol Helios
Fav. Subject/Teacher: Metals/Mr Walker
Fav. Pizza: Pepperoni
Fav. Music: Sorry About That Yeat
Fav. Athlete: Mike Trout
Fav. Social Media: ESPN
Pre-Match Ritual: Stretch and dial in the task at hand
Person Admire Most: Dad, he gives me the best advice and wants me to be the best person I can be.
–
Wyatt Smith
Sophomore
Other Sports: Football, Baseball
Years Bowling: 2 years
Bowling Ball: Hammer Widow Ghost
Fav. Subject/Teacher: Algebra/Mr Morgan
Fav. Pizza: Cheese
Fav. Music: Call Me Maybe, Carly Rae Jepsen
Fav. Athlete: Anthony Rizzo
Fav. Social Media: MLB, Andrew Tate
Pre-Match Ritual: Mess with Corvin, getting my reps in
Person Admire Most: Grandpa Smith, he taught me how to have a great mindset and a good attitude.
–
Corvin Pittenger
Sophomore
Other Sports: None
Years Bowling: 2 years
Bowling Ball: Storm Dark Code
Fav. Subject/Teacher: Woodshop/Mr Phipps
Fav. Pizza: Meat Lovers
Fav. Music: Morgan Wallen
Fav. Athlete: Joe Burrow
Fav. Social Media: Cincinnati Bengals
Pre-Match Ritual: Stretching and keeping the guys loose
Person Admire Most: Parents, because I know how hard they work to give me the best life possible.
–
Mason Keck
Sophomore
Other Sports: None
Years Bowling: 2 years
Bowling Ball: Hammer Dark Web, Roto Grip Gem
Fav. Subject/Teacher: American History/Mr Holter
Fav. Pizza: Pepperoni
Fav. Music: Rap
Fav. Athlete: Tony Pollard
Fav. Social Media: Dallas Cowboys
Pre-Match Ritual: Drink water or chocolate milk
Person Admire Most: My brother because he is a good bowler and it makes me want to be better than him.
–
Cooper Huddleson
Sophomore
Other Sports: Football, Baseball
Years Bowling: 2 years
Bowling Ball: Storm Phaze 2
Fav. Subject/Teacher: History/Mr Morgan
Fav. Pizza: Cheese
Fav. Music: Old and modern rap
Fav. Athlete: Kyrie Irving
Fav. Social Media: SportsCenter
Pre-Match Ritual: Mess with Corvin, stretching
Person Admire Most: Parents, they work very hard to provide for me and support me and everything I do
–
Samuel Massie
Sophomore
Other Sports: Soccer
Years Bowling: 5 years
Bowling Ball: Roto Grip Ribucon UC3, Roto Grip Idol Cosmos
Fav. Subject/Teacher: Math
Fav. Pizza: Pineapple, Bacon
Fav. Music: Never Freestyle by Coast Contra
Fav. Athlete: N’golo Kante
Fav. Social Media: Thomas Massie
Pre-Match Ritual: Blast music in the car
Person Admire Most: Everyone in my family in some way, shape or farm but mostly I admire myself. I put in the work and have a good work ethic when it comes to sports in the off-season. I will still practice and compete in tournaments or leagues to stay fresh and ready.
–
–
