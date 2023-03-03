State-bound CM bowlers

Tyler Hayslip

Head coach, 6th Grade Intervention Specialist

Other Sports Coached: Varsity Baseball

Years Bowling: Fifth Year As Head Coach

Bowling Ball: Storm Phase 2

Fav. Subject/Teacher: American History/Mr. Seewer

Fav. Pizza: Chicken Bacon Ranch

Fav. Music: Country

Fav. Athlete: Joey Votto

Pre-Match Ritual: Before walking into the bowling alley, I listen to whatever song I have on repeat for the year. I check in with each bowler before practice starts and a quick prayer during the national anthem.

Person You Admire Most: My parents and my grandpa. My parents always made sure I worked hard to be the best I can be. If it wasn’t for my Grandpa I would have never become involved with the sport of bowling.

–

Gavan Hunter

Senior

Other Sports: Football, Baseball

Years Bowling: 4 years

Bowling Ball: Brunswick True Nirvana

Fav. Subject/Teacher: Free Weight Training/Mr Graves

Fav. Pizza: Meat Lovers

Fav. Music: Suspicious Minds, Elvis Presley

Fav. Athlete: Peyton Manning

Fav. Social Media: Clinton-Massie Athletics

Pre-Match Ritual: Messing with Corvin

Person Admire Most: Parents, they always support me in everything I do and always push me to be better every day.

–

Brandon Moritz

Junior

Other Sports: Track, field

Years Bowling: 3 years

Bowling Ball: Storm Crux Prime

Fav. Subject/Teacher: English Comp/Mrs Killen

Fav. Pizza: Ham, Pineapple

Fav. Music: Coldplay Hymm for the Weekend

Fav. Athlete: Josh Allen

Fav. Social Media: House of Highlights

Pre-Match Ritual: Mess with Corvin, inchworm stretch, a red Gatorade, quick prayer during National Anthem

Person Admire Most: Mom and dad. He works very hard to provide for us and they are the most supportive people I know.

–

Ian Adams

Sophomore

Other Sports: Baseball

Years Bowling: 2 years

Bowling Ball: Idol Helios

Fav. Subject/Teacher: Metals/Mr Walker

Fav. Pizza: Pepperoni

Fav. Music: Sorry About That Yeat

Fav. Athlete: Mike Trout

Fav. Social Media: ESPN

Pre-Match Ritual: Stretch and dial in the task at hand

Person Admire Most: Dad, he gives me the best advice and wants me to be the best person I can be.

–

Wyatt Smith

Sophomore

Other Sports: Football, Baseball

Years Bowling: 2 years

Bowling Ball: Hammer Widow Ghost

Fav. Subject/Teacher: Algebra/Mr Morgan

Fav. Pizza: Cheese

Fav. Music: Call Me Maybe, Carly Rae Jepsen

Fav. Athlete: Anthony Rizzo

Fav. Social Media: MLB, Andrew Tate

Pre-Match Ritual: Mess with Corvin, getting my reps in

Person Admire Most: Grandpa Smith, he taught me how to have a great mindset and a good attitude.

–

Corvin Pittenger

Sophomore

Other Sports: None

Years Bowling: 2 years

Bowling Ball: Storm Dark Code

Fav. Subject/Teacher: Woodshop/Mr Phipps

Fav. Pizza: Meat Lovers

Fav. Music: Morgan Wallen

Fav. Athlete: Joe Burrow

Fav. Social Media: Cincinnati Bengals

Pre-Match Ritual: Stretching and keeping the guys loose

Person Admire Most: Parents, because I know how hard they work to give me the best life possible.

–

Mason Keck

Sophomore

Other Sports: None

Years Bowling: 2 years

Bowling Ball: Hammer Dark Web, Roto Grip Gem

Fav. Subject/Teacher: American History/Mr Holter

Fav. Pizza: Pepperoni

Fav. Music: Rap

Fav. Athlete: Tony Pollard

Fav. Social Media: Dallas Cowboys

Pre-Match Ritual: Drink water or chocolate milk

Person Admire Most: My brother because he is a good bowler and it makes me want to be better than him.

–

Cooper Huddleson

Sophomore

Other Sports: Football, Baseball

Years Bowling: 2 years

Bowling Ball: Storm Phaze 2

Fav. Subject/Teacher: History/Mr Morgan

Fav. Pizza: Cheese

Fav. Music: Old and modern rap

Fav. Athlete: Kyrie Irving

Fav. Social Media: SportsCenter

Pre-Match Ritual: Mess with Corvin, stretching

Person Admire Most: Parents, they work very hard to provide for me and support me and everything I do

–

Samuel Massie

Sophomore

Other Sports: Soccer

Years Bowling: 5 years

Bowling Ball: Roto Grip Ribucon UC3, Roto Grip Idol Cosmos

Fav. Subject/Teacher: Math

Fav. Pizza: Pineapple, Bacon

Fav. Music: Never Freestyle by Coast Contra

Fav. Athlete: N’golo Kante

Fav. Social Media: Thomas Massie

Pre-Match Ritual: Blast music in the car

Person Admire Most: Everyone in my family in some way, shape or farm but mostly I admire myself. I put in the work and have a good work ethic when it comes to sports in the off-season. I will still practice and compete in tournaments or leagues to stay fresh and ready.

–

–

