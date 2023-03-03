Thursday night prep boys, girls basketball scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Castalia Margaretta 53, Harvest Prep 52

OHSAA Playoffs

Division III

Regional Semifinal

Ottawa-Glandorf 48, Liberty Center 29

Division IV

Regional Semifinal

Berlin Hiland 54, Crown City S. Gallia 33

Ft. Loramie 57, Russia 42

New Middletown Spring. 44, Dalton 33

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 41, Berlin Center Western Reserve 20

Portsmouth Notre Dame 46, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 44

New Madison Tri-Village 50, Maria Stein Marion Local 38

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Franklin Furnace Green 43, Fairfield 38

Youngs. Valley Christian 71, Cin. Mercy 66

OHSAA Playoffs

Division I

Region 1

Cle. Hts. 63, Brunswick 56

Cle. St. Ignatius 72, Strongsville 51

Region 2

Akr. Hoban 81, Can. Glenoak 46

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49, Louisville 48, OT

Massillon Jackson 53, Green 38

Medina 40, Maple Hts. 39

Division II

Region 5

Alliance 84, Youngs. Chaney High School 76, OT

Cle. VASJ 69, Rocky River 58

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 57, E. Cle. Shaw 49

Gates Mills Gilmour 61, Girard 55, OT

Region 6

Akr. East 65, Richfield Revere 46

Defiance 65, Lima Shawnee 58

Lexington 76, Shelby 74, OT

Rossford 38, Wauseon 21

Sandusky 84, Mansfield Sr. 75

Tol. Cent. Cath. 69, Port Clinton 48

Van Wert 56, St. Marys Memorial 55

Division III

Region 11

Cols. Africentric 78, Gahanna Cols. Academy 56

Region 12

Camden Preble Shawnee 42, Cin. Seven Hills 27

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 61, Worthington Christian 44

Casstown Miami E. 53, Cin. Mariemont 49

Division IV

Region 15

Franklin Furnace Green 43, Leesburg Fairfield 38

Stewart Federal Hocking 64, Portsmouth Notre Dame 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

