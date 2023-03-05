Miller excels on the pitch, in the classroom at WC

Being a college student is a full-time job. Add on the time commitment of being an athlete, and there aren’t many hours left in the day. Wilmington College men’s soccer senior Casey Miller has been able to excel at both.

On the field, the Dayton native was a four-year starter playing in 65 career games. He was named second team All-Ohio Athletic Conference as a senior in the fall of 2022 and served as a team captain. In the classroom, Miller is a double major in sport management and marketing and carries a 3.96 grade point average. For his efforts in both areas, the Centerville High School graduate was named Academic All-OAC the maximum three times and garnered Academic All-District honors from College Sports Communicators.

The to success, according to Miller, is being fully focused on the present task.

“When I’m at practice, I’m fully focused on soccer,” he said. “Outside of soccer, you have to put the time in to your academics. It’s manageable as an NCAA Division III student-athlete to keep up with both. Setting aside time both before and after practices and games to get my coursework done definitely set me up for success.”

Coincidentally, Miller felt he performed better academically during the fall semesters, which is when men’s soccer season is in full swing.

“Believe it or not, I did better with my classes in season than out of season,” said Miller. “I have less time to do school work, but that means that time needs to go towards studying. Out of season [spring semester], I had the tendency to get a little lazy at times, despite having more free hours in the day.”

During Miller’s career on the pitch, the Quakers went from failing to qualify for the postseason his freshman year to navigating a unique “2020 season” that was played in the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After consecutive third-place team finishes as a sophomore and a junior, Miller and his teammates were determined to not have their senior season end like the previous year, where WC fell to Capital University 4-3 at home in an OAC Tournament quarterfinal.

The Quakers would need to do this with a new head coach – Corey Bucur – as former head coach Alex Van der Sluijs departed the program for NCAA Division I Wright State University.

“I was really excited in the preseason with the new coaching staff,” Miller commented. “Alex [Van der Sluijs] did a lot of great things with the program, but Corey [Bucur] came in and understood right away this was a big season with a lot of experience returning.”

With eight seniors returning including three fifth-year seniors, Wilmington finished its regular season 10-5-3. After dispatching Mount Union 4-0 in perhaps the team’s most complete game of the season at home to open the tournament, the No. 4-ranked Quakers headed to top-seeded Ohio Northern University for an OAC semifinal. Like the regular season, WC fell behind a goal early, but tied it in the second half and eventually won the game in double overtime. The victory propelled the Quakers to their first OAC tournament title game since 2006. There, Wilmington fell to John Carroll University.

“It hurt to come up short, but we had a lot of young players step up with the upperclassmen to go out on a good note,” said Miller. “It was an awesome senior season despite the final game.”

In the classroom, Miller took advantage of several opportunities Wilmington’s nationally-renowned and accredited sport management program offers its students, which fall in line with the college’s tagline – “Hands on Learning.”

“The trip up to Cleveland to work the NFL Draft in 2021 was a really cool experience,” Miller commented. “It was also very affordable, something I think Wilmington does a great job offering to its students. I also worked with the college’s athletics department, which opened my eyes to some areas of the sports world I didn’t know about.”

Both of those opportunities opened up a door for Miller’s internship, where he worked with ticket sales and service with the Columbus Blue Jackets during the summer of 2022.

Balancing both being a student and an athlete can be challenging, but for Miller, NCAA Division III and Wilmington College proved to be the perfect fit.

“I tried to make the most of the opportunity being an NCAA Division III student-athlete gave me,” Miller said. “Competing at this level was the best of both worlds. I was able to play high-level soccer in the OAC and will get a degree that hopefully propels me into a job professionally.”