Clinton County Municipal Court reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 27 and March 4:

• Dylan Pack, 24, of Hillsboro, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (154 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Pack must take part in supervised probation and have no contact with the victim or the incident location. Pack must also pay $30 in restitution to the victim. The jail term is pending the appeal of this case. A drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• Matthew Dunville, 24, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 90 days in jail (87 days suspended), license was suspended from Feb. 25, 2023-Feb. 25, 2024, fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Dunville must take part in non-reporting probation and complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. Driving privileges granted effective after 15 days. A head lights violation was dismissed.

• James Hall, 43, of Sabina, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Hall must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of O.V.I.-low breathalyzer and a speeding offense were dismissed.

• Dana Kuemmerling, 52, of Franklin, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Kuemmerling must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-low breathalyzer charge and a marked lane violation were dismissed.

• Angela Kirkpatrick, 41, of McConnelsville, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Kirkpatrick must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-under the influence charge was dismissed.

• Dawson Nace, 24, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (29 days suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Nace must commit no further offenses for two years and be monitored by non-reporting probation. Nace must have no contact with the incident location.

• Noah Wiseman, 22, of Sabina, fictitious registration, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $30, assessed $170 court costs.

• Chad Self, 50, of Washington Court House, disorderly conduct, fined $75, assessed $170 court costs.

• Lisa Hartley, 53, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $75, assessed $170 court costs.

• Chad Warren, 46, of Wilmington, fictitious registration, fined $25, assessed $170 court costs.

• Scott Hamilton, 40, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs.

• Michael Campbell, 47, of Columbus, marijuana possession, fined $10, assessed $145 court costs. The case was waived by Campbell.

• Kaylie Reiley, 22, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $195 court costs. The case was waived by Reiley.

• Kelsy Glover, 42, of Fairfield, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $195 court costs. The case was waived by Glover.

• Jeffery Curtsinger, 36, of Huber Heights, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Curtsinger.

• Stacey Osborne, 48, of New Vienna, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Osborne.

• Peyton Newport, 22, of Harveysburg, no deer hunting permit, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Newport.

• Ryan Black, 21, of Centerville, going 91 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Black.

• Cyress Gerhard, 20, of Wilmington, theft. Sentencing stayed.

• Amy Kiphart, 52, of Sabina, assault. Sentencing stayed.

• Katherine Short, 34, of Sabina, trepassing. Sentencing stayed.

• Terri Reed, 35, of Wilmington, assault. Sentencing stayed.

• Dakotah McDaniel, 26, of Blanchester, domestic violence. Sentencing stayed.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574