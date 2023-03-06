Fur and Feather 4-H club chooses officers

Clinton County Fur and Feather 4-H had a meeting on Feb. 22, 2023 at Clinton County Expo Center.
Four club members gave demonstrations. Austin Burden and Brody Hoff did a demonstration on faults and disqualifications for the Dutch Rabbit breed. Philip and Robert Greenwood brought four different Angora breeds for a demonstration.
The club chose new club officers for 2023
President: Emily Good
Vice President: Austin Burden
Secretary: Gracie Goodwin
Reporter: Brody Hoff
Health : Ansley Doyle
Safety: Temy Taylor and Riley Seddlemeyer
Club News Reporter: Brody Hoff
Next meeting will be March 8 at the Expo Center