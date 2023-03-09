Genealogical Society set to hear about 1899 restoration of Leesburg train depot

“The Restoration of the 1899 Train Depot in Leesburg” will be the program presented by anthropologist Justin Zink at the Clinton County Genealogical Society on Monday, March 27.

The Leesburg Area Historical Society began in 2018 with a group of neighbors who remembered the vital role the depot played in the social and economic life of the town up through the 1970s, and had a vision of how it could do so again.

The presentation will describe the restoration plan and its progress and will also show how the railroad and village history are intertwined. Zink has 19-plus years of experience completing cultural resource management surveys throughout the Midwest and eastern U.S. He has authored/coauthored over 500 publications and assisted in the excavation and/or reporting efforts for over 1,200 projects, including some complex mitigation efforts involving human remains, prehistoric settlement patterns, and canal-era resources.

All are welcome to attend the program meetings. The Clinton County Genealogical Society (CCGS) meets in the Community Room of the Clinton County History Center, 149 E. Lincoln, in Wilmington. The meeting on the 27th will begin at 7 p.m.

The CCGS library at the history center will reopen for the season on Friday, March 24. Its hours will be Fridays, 1-4 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. A training session for volunteers who will assist seekers in the library and for anyone who wishes to learn more about its contents, etc. will be on Wednesday, March 22 at 1 p.m.

The next program meeting on Monday, April 24 will be “Little Gib from Port William,” the story of the youngest drummer boy in the Union Army who was with Sherman through the South for three years and rode in the Victory Parade in Washington in 1865.