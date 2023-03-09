Shaw, Murrell led Quakers to 18-9 win over MSJ

WILMINGTON, Ohio – The Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team had the offense rolling on Wedensday evening and doubled up Mount St. Joseph University 18-9 to secure its first victory of the season.

Seniors Justen Shaw and Garrett Murrell led the offensive explosion accounting for 13 goals and four assists.

The Quakers got rolling early as Shaw scored the first goal of the match in just three minutes of play. Despite the early 1-0 deficit, MSJ rallied quickly as Jacob Murray and Mason Meilinger combined to score three unanswered goals giving the Lions a 3-1 lead midway through the first quarter. Senior Austin Bondurant got the Quakers back on track scoring with the help of a Murrell assist. The Quaker seniors each scored an unassisted goal in the final minutes of the first quarter.

The game would begin to get away from MSJ in the second quarter as Justen Shaw flexed his abilities and poured in four goals and one assist in the quarter. Garrett Murrell and Austin Pagett did their part and knocked home a goal each giving Wilmington a 10-5 lead at halftime.

Austin Bondurant, Garrett Murrell and Justen Shaw did not skip a beat after the half. The trio combined to score four goals and hand out an assist to Keegan Campbell. Andy Kathman scored his first goal of the season in the third quarter. Wilmington would take a 16-5 lead into the fourth after a superior third quarter.

Shaw scored a career high for goals in a game with nine, good for second in program history in a single contest. Cody Everly got the victory at goalkeeper and made 11 saves. Wilmington secured 34 ground balls to the Lions 10. Wilmington also outshot the Lions 58-30.

Alex Trevino of the Wilmington College Athletic Communications Department wrote this story.