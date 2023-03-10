Ohio prep boys basketball Thursday scoreboard

Division I=

Regional Semifinal=

Garfield Hts. 38, Cle. St. Ignatius 37

Pickerington Cent. 59, Westerville S. 51

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 47, Perrysburg 42

Division II=

Regional Semifinal=

Akr. Buchtel 62, Youngs. Chaney High School 56

Bishop Ready 61, Zanesville Maysville 38

Cle. Glenville 64, Gates Mills Gilmour 56, OT

Day. Chaminade Julienne 57, Bishop Watterson 45

Kettering Alter 58, Day. Dunbar 50

Rocky River Lutheran W. 71, Sandusky 55

Van Wert 49, Rossford 42

