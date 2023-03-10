Outstanding Women of Clinton County: Andrea Tacoronte

This is the second of seven profiles of the honorees of the 24th-annual Outstanding Women of Clinton County Class of 2023. More information on the event, including how to obtain tickets, appears at the end of each profile.

Andrea Tacoronte – “A person with the utmost integrity, she is easy to depend on and is a trusted advisor to many. I’ve never met anyone who takes more initiative to improve everything and everyone around her. [She] is a force of nature, and cannot be described as anything less than outstanding.”

Andrea Tacoronte is a dedicated mother, sister, friend, and community servant. Over the years she has served in multiple different positions for the City of Wilmington, Blanchester Schools Foundation, and Wilmington Friends Meeting.

Andrea prides herself on helping any and all who cross her path. She voluntarily serves as the Recording Clerk, Nominating Committee Chair, and Hospitality Committee member at her church, Wilmington Friends Meeting, as well as on their Bell and Vocal Choir team. Andrea is passionate about making Clinton County a better place to live and this is obvious through her work both on the clock and off. She is a quarterly volunteer at Our Father’s Kitchen and Cantabile member. In the past, Andrea has been an active foster parent for children in need.

Family plays a vital role in Andrea’s life as well. In 1989, when she was 25 years old, she donated one of her kidneys to her brother – which provided him an additional 25 years of life. Recently, her mother’s health failed and Andrea choose to become her primary caregiver through the end of her life. Andrea always offers to lend a hand to those in need and cares about the community in which she lives. She has been an active parent volunteer for the Blanchester school system for approximately 23 years while raising a family and working full time.

Although she enjoys working behind the scenes often, the efforts and accomplishments of Andrea Tacoronte should not go unnoticed. Accountability, work ethic, passion and consideration for those around her, as well as an ability to maintain integrity at all times are just a few of the endearing qualities that make Andrea an Outstanding Woman of Clinton County.

