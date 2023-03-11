WC pounds out 15-3 win over Earlham

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wilmington College baseball team pounded out 16 hits and batted around twice in a 15-3 thumping of rival Earlham College here Friday at Randal R. Sadler Stadium.

Earlham got things started with three runs on four hits in the bottom of the first inning. After that, however, WC starter Mac Davis settled in. Davis earned the seven-inning victory, striking out seven and scattering five hits.

Wilmington’s first big inning came in the top of the third. A bunt single from Tyler Shaneyfelt, an Earlham error and a couple stolen bases set the table for an RBI-single from Dominic Depa to pull the Quakers within a run.

A single and a walk followed to load the bases. One out later, Jacob Feltner cleared the bases with a double to right center and gave the visitors a 5-3 lead. Evan Eilerman singled to right the following at bat, scoring Feltner for the inning’s final run.

A Jesse Reliford sacrifice fly plated another Wilmington run in the fourth, and the visitors put the game away in the fifth. In total, the WC Quakers sent 13 men to the plate and tallied six hits including RBI hits from Shaneyfelt, Reliford, Caleb Scott and Eilerman.

Wilmington was offensively balanced as all nine Quakers had a hit. Eilerman finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored while Reliford had two hits and drove in three runs while scoring two. Four individuals also stole a base.

The two Quaker schools will meet for a doubleheader at Earlham beginning at noon today.