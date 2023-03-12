McCoy sixth at state for second straight year

COLUMBUS — For the second straight season, Thane McCoy finished sixth at the OHSAA Wrestling Championship.

The Wilmington High School senior lost his final three matches in the Division II state tournament at 138 pounds. His final loss was a 7-2 decision at the hands of Josh Carman of Carrollton in the fifth-place match.

McCoy trailed the entire match, falling behind 4-0 in the opening period. It was 5-1 in the second and Carman did nothing the rest of the way but stall out the time on the clock

“He was pretty low,” McCoy said of Carman’s defense. “I was walking in to this shots, he grabbed on to my ankles and was just holding on.”

McCoy (45-8) was the only county wrestler to place this season.

Clinton-Massie’s Kaylee Ramsey did get a pin in the first-ever OHSAA Girls Wrestling Championship tournament.

After winning his first two matches in the tournament, McCoy was disappointed with the finish.

“Obviously happy to place again but kind of disappointed,” he said. “I just didn’t really want to finish that way.”

McCoy said the way things turned out will be “fuel to the fire” for him in the future. He plans to wrestle in college but hasn’t made a decision where.

“I’m going to keep wrestling. Hopefully I can make the right choice,” he said. “I want to keep going. I didn’t want to finish this way.”

SUMMARY

March 10, 2023

@Schottenstein Center, OSU

OHSAA Girls Wrestling Championship

120: Kaylee Ramsey (14-6) was dec by Lauryn Davis (Hillsdale) 5-1; pinned Mollie Rozalski (Conneaut) 1:14; was dec by Ater (Alder) 11-5

–

OHSAA Division II Boys

Wrestling Championship

106: Cody Lisle (25-10) was pinned by Ethan Burkhart (New Lex) 1:49; was pinned by Owen Nelson (CVCA) 2:00

113: Mythias Stuckey (30-9) was dec by Cannan Smith (Chill) 16-1; dec Aiden Bean (Marlington) 8-3; was dec by Caden Mellott (Wapak) 15-3

138: Thane McCoy (45-8) dec Louden Dixon (West Holmes) 5-1; dec Braden Dunlap (SVSM) 5-3; was dec by Hayden Hughes (Graham) 10-8; was dec by Cooper Rathburn (Hartley) 6-4; was dec by Josh Carman (Carrollton) 7-2. Finished sixth.

165: Gage Davis (33-12) was dec by Mack Parsley (WCH) 3-1; was dec by Hudson Brink (West Branch) 7-2

190: Josh Snell (36-13) was pinned by Max Ray (Columbian) 2:15; pinned Ben Zinda (Carrollton) 3:00; was pinned by Hunter Hutcheson (Mad Comp) 4:27