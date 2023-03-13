Softball opens Florida trip with two-game sweep

NAPLES, Fla. – The Wilmington College softball team opened its spring trip to Florida with a pair of victories, defeating SUNY Brockport 5-3 and SUNY Delhi 20-2 in five innings on Sunday.

In game one, Judaea Wilson went 3-for-3 at the top of the Quakers’ lineup with a walk and an RBI while Olivia Doll also had a multi-hit contest. Lizz Hadley had the one double and drove in two of the team’s five runs.

Lindsey Carter, a Clinton-Massie grad, scored a first-inning run. Logann Julian had a sacrifice fly.

On defense, Mollie Moore started a line drive 6-3 double play.

Alexis Stringfellow improved to 1-1 on the year, scattering six hits with the three earned runs over 6.1 innings with zero walks. Avree Entler earned her first collegiate save by recording the final two outs.

In the nightcap, Wilmington took advantage of four Bronco errors to score three runs in the first, two of which came on a deep double to left field by Carter.

Aiyana Hancock got the win in relief in her first collegiate appearance, pitching three innings of scoreless softball in relief. Izzy Rothrock started the game, striking out four and allowing one earned run. The Broncos committed eight errors and allowed five unearned runs.

Wilmington pounded out 21 hits including eight of the extra-base variety. Wilson finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored while Julian went 3-for-4 with two triples, four RBIs and three runs scored. Doll chipped in two doubles while Riley Truesdale finished 2-for-2.

The Quakers (2-2) return to action today with games against MCLA and Crown College at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.