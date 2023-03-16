City code enforcement reports

The following report is submitted by the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department.
Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location.
If a complaint is substantiated, a case is created, and an investigation is opened.
Property owners and/or tenants are then contacted via U.S. Mail with a “Notice of Code Violation” to notify them complaint has been made, the nature of the violation(s), and the actions that need to be taken to resolve the violation(s).
The property owner/tenant is also provided with the date that the follow-up inspection will take place and contact information for the Code Enforcement Department if they need more information, or to file an extension.
When a case status is “Violation Pending” this means that the property has either received a complaint that has not been investigated, or the property was given a warning and no violations have been opened at that time. Some cases may not be listed as they are still under review/investigation.
March 1-15- Case Activity (Case Number, Case Date, Address, Open Violations and Notes)
Case# 4093, 01/07/2021, 465 Westfield Dr, Status Change- Pending Sheriff’s Sale on 04/05/2023
Case# 4780, 02/07/2023, 151 Michigan Ave, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1143.02- Outdoor Storage, Second Notice- Sent
Case# 4811, 03/02/2023, 80 Woodview Dr, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1709.02(a)- Sanitation/925.07- Container to be Removed-First Notice- Sent
Case# 4815, 03/02/2023, 217-219 N. Lincoln St, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1709.02(a)- Sanitation/1709.03(b)- Protective Treatment/1709.03(f)- Exterior Walls/1709.03(j)- Stair and Walking Surfaces/1709.03(k)- Stairways, Decks, Porches, and Balconies/1709.03(n)- Window, Skylight, and Door Frames, First Notice- Sent
Case# 4311, 09/15/2021, 185 W. Sugartree St, 1713.03(b)- Light Vent & Occu: Light Common Halls and Stairways/1721.04(c)- Electrical System Hazards/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1709.03(k)- Stairways, Decks, Porches, and Balconies/ 1709.03(n)- Window, Skylight, and Door Frames, Submitted to Prosecutor
Case# 4817, 03/08/2023, 1011 S. South St, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1143.02- Outdoor Storage, First Notice-Sent
Case# 4818, 03/08/2023, 242 N. Wall St, 1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor Vehicles, Prohibitions/1709.02(a)(b)- Litter/925.16- Refrigerators, Abandoning, First Notice-Sent
Case # 4819, 03/08/2023, W. Locust St, Investigation in Progress, 72 Hour Notice Posted
Case # 4820, 03/09/2023, 863 S. South St, 1151.04(f)(2)- Traffic Visibility Triangle, First Notice- Sent
Case# 4821, 03/09/2023, 217 N. Mulberry St, Violations Pending
Case# 4822, 03/09/2023, Paris Ave, Violations Pending
Case# 4823, 03/09/2023, 205 N. Mulberry St, Violations Pending
Case# 4744, 02/11/2023, 1355 Country Oaks Ln, 357.02(b)-Parking on Residential Property/1171.07- Driveway/Parking Surface, Notice-Sent
Case# 4764, 01/19/2023, 301 E. Locust St
Case# 4354, 02/10/2022, 294 S. Walnut St, 1709.05(a)- Infestation/1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor Vehicles/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1709.02(a)- Sanitation/1143.02- Outdoor Storage/1709.02(f)- Accessory Structure, Notice of Non-Compliance- Sent
March 1-15- Closed Cases (Case Number, Case Date, Address, Closed Violations and Notes)
Case # 2773, 08/09/2018, 548 Belmont Ave, 1179.02 Junk Yard/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1709.02(h)(3)(a) Motor Vehicle Prohibitions- Closed Case- Resolved by Owner
Case# 4769, 02/02/2023, 360 Prairie Ave, Unsubstantiated Complaint- Closed
Case# 4683, 12/05/2022, 455 Belmont Ave, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1143.02- Outdoor Storage, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner
Case# 4804, 02/22/2023, 671 S. South St, Sanitation/1709.03(b)/925.12- Bulk Pick-Up, Closed Case-Resolved by Owner
Case# 4786, 02/08/2023, 788 Rombach Ave, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/505.01- Animals Running at Large (chickens), Closed Case- Resolved by Tenant
Case# 4803, 02/22/2023, 691 N. South St, 1709.02(a)- Sanitation/925.12- Bulk Pick-Up, Closed Case-Dismissed
Case# 4783, 02/08/2023, 69 S. Mulberry St, 1709.02(a)- Sanitation/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1709.02(h)(3)(a) Motor Vehicle Prohibitions-Closed Case- Resolved by Owner
Case# 4784, 02/08/2023, 287 Charles St, 1709.02(a)- Sanitation/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1709.03(f)- Accessory Structures- Fence, Case Closed- Resolved by Owner
Case# 4588, 09/14/2022, 364 S. Wall St, 1709.02(a)- Sanitation/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1143.02- Outdoor Storage/1179.02 Junk Yard, Case Closed- Resolved by Owner
Case# 4797, 02/14/2023, 1175 Rombach Ave, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter, Case Closed- Resolved by Owner
Case# 4468, 05/10/2022, 501 W. Locust St, 1709.02(a)- Sanitation/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter, Case Closed- Resolved by Owner
Case# 4795, 02/13/2023, 480 E. Main St, 1709.02(a)- Sanitation/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/938.07- Waste Discharge Prohibitions, Case Closed- Resolved by Owner
