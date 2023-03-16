City code enforcement reports

The following report is submitted by the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department.

Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location.

If a complaint is substantiated, a case is created, and an investigation is opened.

Property owners and/or tenants are then contacted via U.S. Mail with a “Notice of Code Violation” to notify them complaint has been made, the nature of the violation(s), and the actions that need to be taken to resolve the violation(s).

The property owner/tenant is also provided with the date that the follow-up inspection will take place and contact information for the Code Enforcement Department if they need more information, or to file an extension.

When a case status is “Violation Pending” this means that the property has either received a complaint that has not been investigated, or the property was given a warning and no violations have been opened at that time. Some cases may not be listed as they are still under review/investigation.

March 1-15- Case Activity (Case Number, Case Date, Address, Open Violations and Notes)

Case# 4093, 01/07/2021, 465 Westfield Dr, Status Change- Pending Sheriff’s Sale on 04/05/2023

Case# 4780, 02/07/2023, 151 Michigan Ave, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1143.02- Outdoor Storage, Second Notice- Sent

Case# 4811, 03/02/2023, 80 Woodview Dr, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1709.02(a)- Sanitation/925.07- Container to be Removed-First Notice- Sent

Case# 4815, 03/02/2023, 217-219 N. Lincoln St, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1709.02(a)- Sanitation/1709.03(b)- Protective Treatment/1709.03(f)- Exterior Walls/1709.03(j)- Stair and Walking Surfaces/1709.03(k)- Stairways, Decks, Porches, and Balconies/1709.03(n)- Window, Skylight, and Door Frames, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4311, 09/15/2021, 185 W. Sugartree St, 1713.03(b)- Light Vent & Occu: Light Common Halls and Stairways/1721.04(c)- Electrical System Hazards/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1709.03(k)- Stairways, Decks, Porches, and Balconies/ 1709.03(n)- Window, Skylight, and Door Frames, Submitted to Prosecutor

Case# 4817, 03/08/2023, 1011 S. South St, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1143.02- Outdoor Storage, First Notice-Sent

Case# 4818, 03/08/2023, 242 N. Wall St, 1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor Vehicles, Prohibitions/1709.02(a)(b)- Litter/925.16- Refrigerators, Abandoning, First Notice-Sent

Case # 4819, 03/08/2023, W. Locust St, Investigation in Progress, 72 Hour Notice Posted

Case # 4820, 03/09/2023, 863 S. South St, 1151.04(f)(2)- Traffic Visibility Triangle, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4821, 03/09/2023, 217 N. Mulberry St, Violations Pending

Case# 4822, 03/09/2023, Paris Ave, Violations Pending

Case# 4823, 03/09/2023, 205 N. Mulberry St, Violations Pending

Case# 4744, 02/11/2023, 1355 Country Oaks Ln, 357.02(b)-Parking on Residential Property/1171.07- Driveway/Parking Surface, Notice-Sent

Case# 4764, 01/19/2023, 301 E. Locust St

Case# 4354, 02/10/2022, 294 S. Walnut St, 1709.05(a)- Infestation/1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor Vehicles/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1709.02(a)- Sanitation/1143.02- Outdoor Storage/1709.02(f)- Accessory Structure, Notice of Non-Compliance- Sent

March 1-15- Closed Cases (Case Number, Case Date, Address, Closed Violations and Notes)

Case # 2773, 08/09/2018, 548 Belmont Ave, 1179.02 Junk Yard/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1709.02(h)(3)(a) Motor Vehicle Prohibitions- Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4769, 02/02/2023, 360 Prairie Ave, Unsubstantiated Complaint- Closed

Case# 4683, 12/05/2022, 455 Belmont Ave, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1143.02- Outdoor Storage, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4804, 02/22/2023, 671 S. South St, Sanitation/1709.03(b)/925.12- Bulk Pick-Up, Closed Case-Resolved by Owner

Case# 4786, 02/08/2023, 788 Rombach Ave, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/505.01- Animals Running at Large (chickens), Closed Case- Resolved by Tenant

Case# 4803, 02/22/2023, 691 N. South St, 1709.02(a)- Sanitation/925.12- Bulk Pick-Up, Closed Case-Dismissed

Case# 4783, 02/08/2023, 69 S. Mulberry St, 1709.02(a)- Sanitation/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1709.02(h)(3)(a) Motor Vehicle Prohibitions-Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4784, 02/08/2023, 287 Charles St, 1709.02(a)- Sanitation/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1709.03(f)- Accessory Structures- Fence, Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4588, 09/14/2022, 364 S. Wall St, 1709.02(a)- Sanitation/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1143.02- Outdoor Storage/1179.02 Junk Yard, Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4797, 02/14/2023, 1175 Rombach Ave, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter, Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4468, 05/10/2022, 501 W. Locust St, 1709.02(a)- Sanitation/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter, Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4795, 02/13/2023, 480 E. Main St, 1709.02(a)- Sanitation/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/938.07- Waste Discharge Prohibitions, Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

