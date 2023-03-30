McClain uses 2 big innings in 9-5 win over EC

LEES CREEK — Two big innings propelled McClain to a 9-5 win over East Clinton Wednesday in non-league softball.

The Tigers scored five runs in the first and four in the fourth.

Chloe Scott had two hits and scored twice for East Clinton. Cheyenne Reed drove in two runs. Both Reed and Scott had doubles.

Novalee Dotson scored a run, drove in a run and had a hit. Savannah Tolle had a single and scored a run. Megan Hadley also scored for EC.

Scott pitched for the Astros, striking out 13 in seven innings. Three of the nine runs were earned.

McClain committed seven errors but East Clinton had just five hits.